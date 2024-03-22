NCAA Tournament Round 1 Recap: NC State Beats Texas Tech 80-67

Game Summary:
Coach Keatts won his first NCAA Tournament game as a head coach!
Exactly 9 years ago, March 21, 2015, we won our last NCAA Tournament game. We were due.
The first half started poorly, we missed our first five shots, 3 by Burns, and one each 3PT by Horne and O’Connell. Then we started to settle down and play well, and we turned things over to big Ben Middlebrooks and he went 4-6 from the floor and 6-6 from the free throw line for 14 points. Together our three bigs scored 25 points. We defended the 3PT line well, holding Texas Tech to 3-14 (21.4%). We went into halftime up 37-33.
In the second half, the Pack committed to the inside game and our big men scored 29 points. They shot 19-28 for 67.8%. We outscored them 42-20 points in the paint. At 10:23 the Pack was up 59-49 and never felt threateded the remainder of the game.
As has been the pattern in the post season, while the team is playing well as a whole, different stars are showing up when we need them. We’ve leaned on Horne, sometimes O’Connell is the star, sometimes Burns, and tonight it was Ben Middlebrooks.
Four Factors
|Teams
|eFG%
|TO%
|OR%
|FTR
|NCS
|55.7%
|15.3%
|27.6%
|49.1%
|Texas Tech
|44.4%
|14.8%
|28.6%
|22.6%
Overall Takeaways:
- Another great team effort
- Great defensive effort, holding the Red Raiders to 38.7 FG% / 22.6 3PT%
- Texas Tech lives off the 3PT line, we held them to 7-31
- 16 points off turnovers
- We held their leading scorer to 3-16 shooting
Keatts Comments:
“We got stronger in the second half”
“We completely played the game through the paint”
Wolfpack Player Highlights
|Player
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|Ben Middlebrooks
|21
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Mo Diarra
|17
|12
|1
|0
|2
|DJ Burns
|16
|1
|DJ Horne
|16
|6
|5
|1
|Casey Morsell
|8
|2
|1
|4
|1
Individual Highlights
- Four players in double figures - Middlebrooks, Diarra, Burns, Horne
- Six players with rebounds
- Six players with assists
- Four players with steals
- Career high for Ben Middlebrooks with 21 points, he loaded the box score with 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals, and 2 blocks
- Double-Double for Mo Diarra with 17 points and 12 rebounds
- Great highlight for Breon Pass, a steal and a dunk
Next up, Saturday against Oakland University. Tip time 7:10 PM.
