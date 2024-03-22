NCAA Tournament Round 1 Recap: NC State Beats Texas Tech 80-67

Game Summary:

Coach Keatts won his first NCAA Tournament game as a head coach!

Exactly 9 years ago, March 21, 2015, we won our last NCAA Tournament game. We were due.

The first half started poorly, we missed our first five shots, 3 by Burns, and one each 3PT by Horne and O’Connell. Then we started to settle down and play well, and we turned things over to big Ben Middlebrooks and he went 4-6 from the floor and 6-6 from the free throw line for 14 points. Together our three bigs scored 25 points. We defended the 3PT line well, holding Texas Tech to 3-14 (21.4%). We went into halftime up 37-33.

In the second half, the Pack committed to the inside game and our big men scored 29 points. They shot 19-28 for 67.8%. We outscored them 42-20 points in the paint. At 10:23 the Pack was up 59-49 and never felt threateded the remainder of the game.

As has been the pattern in the post season, while the team is playing well as a whole, different stars are showing up when we need them. We’ve leaned on Horne, sometimes O’Connell is the star, sometimes Burns, and tonight it was Ben Middlebrooks.

Four Factors Teams eFG% TO% OR% FTR Teams eFG% TO% OR% FTR NCS 55.7% 15.3% 27.6% 49.1% Texas Tech 44.4% 14.8% 28.6% 22.6%

Overall Takeaways:

Another great team effort

Great defensive effort, holding the Red Raiders to 38.7 FG% / 22.6 3PT%

Texas Tech lives off the 3PT line, we held them to 7-31

16 points off turnovers

We held their leading scorer to 3-16 shooting

Keatts Comments:

“We got stronger in the second half”

“We completely played the game through the paint”

Wolfpack Player Highlights Player PTS REB ASST STL BLK Player PTS REB ASST STL BLK Ben Middlebrooks 21 4 1 2 2 Mo Diarra 17 12 1 0 2 DJ Burns 16 1 DJ Horne 16 6 5 1 Casey Morsell 8 2 1 4 1

Individual Highlights

Four players in double figures - Middlebrooks, Diarra, Burns, Horne

Six players with rebounds

Six players with assists

Four players with steals

Career high for Ben Middlebrooks with 21 points, he loaded the box score with 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals, and 2 blocks

Double-Double for Mo Diarra with 17 points and 12 rebounds

Great highlight for Breon Pass, a steal and a dunk

Next up, Saturday against Oakland University. Tip time 7:10 PM.

Box Score