NCAA Tournament Round 2 Preview: NC State plays Oakland University

When: Saturday March 23, 7:10 PM ET

Where: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh PA

TV: TBS / TruTV

Opponent: Oakland University Golden Grizzlies (Horizon League)

Pomeroy Prediction: Wolfpack 77-70, Spread 6.5

Wolfpack Snapshot: 2024 ACC Champions, AP #29

Wolfpack Season So Far: 23-14

Wolfpack Injury Report:

MJ Rice will sit out the remainder of the season and apply for a redshirt.

Opponent Overview:

Oakland University - Rochester Michigan

Where: Approximately 30 miles north of Detroit

Size: 20,000+ students

Notable former students: David “The Hoff” Hasselhoff

Season So Far:

Horizon League Champions

Record: 24-11, 15-5

Team Statistical Comparison Team PPG FG% 3PT% 3PT pg Reb pg Ast pg TO pg ST pg BL pg Team PPG FG% 3PT% 3PT pg Reb pg Ast pg TO pg ST pg BL pg NCS 76.5 45.1% 34.7% 7 34.9 12.9 9.6 7.4 3.5 Oakland 76.5 44.9% 35.6% 8.7 35.9 14.5 11.1 6.7 2.8

KenPom (#130) Key Stat Comparison Team Adj Eff - Off Adj Eff - Def Adj Tempo Eff FG% TO % Off Reb % FTA/FGA SOS / OOC D-1 Exp Team Adj Eff - Off Adj Eff - Def Adj Tempo Eff FG% TO % Off Reb % FTA/FGA SOS / OOC D-1 Exp Oakland 124 157 239 94 107 114 233 179 / 14 107 109.1 105.3 66.6 52.1% 16.1% 30.6% 31.1% 2.18 NC State 45 77 139 162 10 188 175 44 / 315 15 114.8 100.8 68.1 50.9% 13.8% 28.6% 32.9 3.03

Common Opponents:

Detroit Mercy: Oakland 65-50, 75-70, Wolfpack 83-66

Golden Grizzlies: NET 126 - Q1 1-5, Q2 1-0, Q3 7-6, Q4 14-0 Q1 Win Q2 Win Q3 Losses Q1 Win Q2 Win Q3 Losses Kentucky Xavier Purdue Fort Wayne (Horizon) Toledo Cleveland St (Horizon) Green Bay (Horizon) Northern Kentucky (Horizon) Wright St (Horizon)

Oakland On Offense

In the Kentucky game they put the college basketball world on notice that they shoot a lot of 3PT shots and can make them. Jack Gohlke hit 10 against the Wildcats. Guard Blake Lampman shoots almost as well from 3PT (36.5%) and almost as often. Between the two, they average 18.4 attempts per game. Gohlke has double digit attempts in 16 games this season, Lampman in 12.

But the best player on the team is the Horizon league POY, 6’6” 228 lb forward, Trey Townsend. He leads the team in scoring, rebounding, steals, and is second in assists. He does most of his work inside. Gohlke got all of the media attention after his monster game but Townsend also had an outstanding game with 17 points, 12 boards, 4 assists, 2 steals and a block.

Oakland On Defense

The Grizzlies play a match up zone. So we’ll have to hit some outside shots, but also having an interior player like Big 30 with good hands and passing skills should help.

Player Notes

Trey Thompson - Horizon league Player of the Year, Scored 38 points in the Horizon League championship game

Jack Gohlke - Horizon league 6th Man of the Year, Has made 10 3PT shots twice, against Kentucky in round 1, and IUPUI

Trey Townsend and Tuburu Naivalurua have each grabbed 17 rebounds in a game

Blake Lampman - Horizon league 2nd team All Conference, Had 9 assists in a game

DQ Cole had 5 steals in one game

Golden Grizzlies: Key Players (starters against Kentucky) Player Class Pos Height Weight PPG 3PT% 3PTApg REB ASST STL BLK Player Class Pos Height Weight PPG 3PT% 3PTApg REB ASST STL BLK Trey Townsend SR F 6'6" 228 16.9 34.5% 0.8 7.9 3.1 1 0.3 Blake Lampman GR G 6'3" 184 12.8 36.5% 8.5 3.3 3 1 0.7 Chris Conway SR F 6'9" 221 10 16.7% 0.4 4.1 1.3 1 0.6 DQ Cole JR G 6'3" 189 8.8 36.8% 3.6 4.1 2.1 1 0.2 Isaiah Jones SO G/F 6'7" 213 5.1 23.5% 3.2 4.4 1.6 1 0.2 Bench - Primary Jack Gohlke GR G 6'3" 215 12.8 37.8% 9.9 4 1.1 1 0.1 Rocket Watts SR G 6'2" 182 7.8 25.4% 2.1 1.7 1.6 1 0 Tuburu Naivalurua JR F 6.6" 218 3.4 100.0% 0 3.4 0.3 0 0.7

Keys to the Game:

3 point shooting - If you review the team stats for the UK game, they were close. FG made, FG%, FT made, rebounds, and assists were all about the same. Oakland had a +3 advantage in steals and + 7 in points off turnovers, and Kentucky had a +5 advantage in blocked shots. Surprising no one, the real difference was the 3PT shooting. Kentucky hit a respectable 9-28, but Oakland knocked down a very impressive 15-31.

They can’t possibly shoot that well again, can they? Why yes, perhaps they can! That was only their 4th best 3PT shooting night of the season. They’ve made 15 in 4 games and 14 twice (interestingly, both losses).

Coincidentally, Texas Tech also took 31 3PT shots in our game and made only 7. KenPom ranks Texas Tech 62nd in 3PT% (35.9%) and Oakland 85th (35.6%). Hopefully that bodes well for us.

Go Pack!