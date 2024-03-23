NCAA Tournament Round 2 Preview: NC State plays Oakland University

When: Saturday March 23, 7:10 PM ET
Where: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh PA
TV: TBS / TruTV
Opponent: Oakland University Golden Grizzlies (Horizon League)
Pomeroy Prediction: Wolfpack 77-70, Spread 6.5
Wolfpack Snapshot: 2024 ACC Champions, AP #29
Wolfpack Season So Far: 23-14
Wolfpack Injury Report:
MJ Rice will sit out the remainder of the season and apply for a redshirt.
Opponent Overview:
Oakland University - Rochester Michigan
- Where: Approximately 30 miles north of Detroit
- Size: 20,000+ students
- Notable former students: David “The Hoff” Hasselhoff
Season So Far:
- Horizon League Champions
- Record: 24-11, 15-5
Team Statistical Comparison
|Team
|PPG
|FG%
|3PT%
|3PT pg
|Reb pg
|Ast pg
|TO pg
|ST pg
|BL pg
|Team
|PPG
|FG%
|3PT%
|3PT pg
|Reb pg
|Ast pg
|TO pg
|ST pg
|BL pg
|NCS
|76.5
|45.1%
|34.7%
|7
|34.9
|12.9
|9.6
|7.4
|3.5
|Oakland
|76.5
|44.9%
|35.6%
|8.7
|35.9
|14.5
|11.1
|6.7
|2.8
KenPom (#130) Key Stat Comparison
|Team
|Adj Eff - Off
|Adj Eff - Def
|Adj Tempo
|Eff FG%
|TO %
|Off Reb %
|FTA/FGA
|SOS / OOC
|D-1 Exp
|Team
|Adj Eff - Off
|Adj Eff - Def
|Adj Tempo
|Eff FG%
|TO %
|Off Reb %
|FTA/FGA
|SOS / OOC
|D-1 Exp
|Oakland
|124
|157
|239
|94
|107
|114
|233
|179 / 14
|107
|109.1
|105.3
|66.6
|52.1%
|16.1%
|30.6%
|31.1%
|2.18
|NC State
|45
|77
|139
|162
|10
|188
|175
|44 / 315
|15
|114.8
|100.8
|68.1
|50.9%
|13.8%
|28.6%
|32.9
|3.03
Common Opponents:
Detroit Mercy: Oakland 65-50, 75-70, Wolfpack 83-66
Golden Grizzlies: NET 126 - Q1 1-5, Q2 1-0, Q3 7-6, Q4 14-0
|Q1 Win
|Q2 Win
|Q3 Losses
|Q1 Win
|Q2 Win
|Q3 Losses
|Kentucky
|Xavier
|Purdue Fort Wayne (Horizon)
|Toledo
|Cleveland St (Horizon)
|Green Bay (Horizon)
|Northern Kentucky (Horizon)
|Wright St (Horizon)
Oakland On Offense
In the Kentucky game they put the college basketball world on notice that they shoot a lot of 3PT shots and can make them. Jack Gohlke hit 10 against the Wildcats. Guard Blake Lampman shoots almost as well from 3PT (36.5%) and almost as often. Between the two, they average 18.4 attempts per game. Gohlke has double digit attempts in 16 games this season, Lampman in 12.
But the best player on the team is the Horizon league POY, 6’6” 228 lb forward, Trey Townsend. He leads the team in scoring, rebounding, steals, and is second in assists. He does most of his work inside. Gohlke got all of the media attention after his monster game but Townsend also had an outstanding game with 17 points, 12 boards, 4 assists, 2 steals and a block.
Oakland On Defense
The Grizzlies play a match up zone. So we’ll have to hit some outside shots, but also having an interior player like Big 30 with good hands and passing skills should help.
Player Notes
- Trey Thompson - Horizon league Player of the Year, Scored 38 points in the Horizon League championship game
- Jack Gohlke - Horizon league 6th Man of the Year, Has made 10 3PT shots twice, against Kentucky in round 1, and IUPUI
- Trey Townsend and Tuburu Naivalurua have each grabbed 17 rebounds in a game
- Blake Lampman - Horizon league 2nd team All Conference, Had 9 assists in a game
- DQ Cole had 5 steals in one game
Golden Grizzlies: Key Players (starters against Kentucky)
|Player
|Class
|Pos
|Height
|Weight
|PPG
|3PT%
|3PTApg
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|Player
|Class
|Pos
|Height
|Weight
|PPG
|3PT%
|3PTApg
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|Trey Townsend
|SR
|F
|6'6"
|228
|16.9
|34.5%
|0.8
|7.9
|3.1
|1
|0.3
|Blake Lampman
|GR
|G
|6'3"
|184
|12.8
|36.5%
|8.5
|3.3
|3
|1
|0.7
|Chris Conway
|SR
|F
|6'9"
|221
|10
|16.7%
|0.4
|4.1
|1.3
|1
|0.6
|DQ Cole
|JR
|G
|6'3"
|189
|8.8
|36.8%
|3.6
|4.1
|2.1
|1
|0.2
|Isaiah Jones
|SO
|G/F
|6'7"
|213
|5.1
|23.5%
|3.2
|4.4
|1.6
|1
|0.2
|Bench - Primary
|Jack Gohlke
|GR
|G
|6'3"
|215
|12.8
|37.8%
|9.9
|4
|1.1
|1
|0.1
|Rocket Watts
|SR
|G
|6'2"
|182
|7.8
|25.4%
|2.1
|1.7
|1.6
|1
|0
|Tuburu Naivalurua
|JR
|F
|6.6"
|218
|3.4
|100.0%
|0
|3.4
|0.3
|0
|0.7
Keys to the Game:
3 point shooting - If you review the team stats for the UK game, they were close. FG made, FG%, FT made, rebounds, and assists were all about the same. Oakland had a +3 advantage in steals and + 7 in points off turnovers, and Kentucky had a +5 advantage in blocked shots. Surprising no one, the real difference was the 3PT shooting. Kentucky hit a respectable 9-28, but Oakland knocked down a very impressive 15-31.
They can’t possibly shoot that well again, can they? Why yes, perhaps they can! That was only their 4th best 3PT shooting night of the season. They’ve made 15 in 4 games and 14 twice (interestingly, both losses).
Coincidentally, Texas Tech also took 31 3PT shots in our game and made only 7. KenPom ranks Texas Tech 62nd in 3PT% (35.9%) and Oakland 85th (35.6%). Hopefully that bodes well for us.
Loading comments...