NCAAT Round 2 Recap: NC State Tops Oakland 79-73 in Overtime

Game Summary:

It was rough to watch, but the better team won. I think we were all surprised to be favored in any NCAA tournament game, but we were. Ironically, KenPom favored us by 6 and that was the margin of victory.

In an unbelievable turn of events, Coach Keatts, whose job seemed possibly at risk two weeks ago, with an ACC Championship, 24 wins, and a Sweet 16 appearance, has now matched or exceeded the individual post season success of all of the ‘post Valvano’ coaches.

Four Factors Teams eFG% TO% OR% FTR Teams eFG% TO% OR% FTR NCS 52.3% 12.0% 34.3% 25.0% Oakland 45.6% 10.0% 24.4% 22.1%

Overall Takeaways:

The Pack won every major statistical category, FG%, 3PT %, FT%, rebounding, assists and blocks.

Great passing, 19 assists on 29 baskets

Only 8 turnovers

Keatts Comments

“Character shined through when we needed it.”

“All the credit goes to the hard work they put in.”

“Proud of their fight. Proud of who they are.”

Wolfpack Player Highlights Player PTS REB ASST STL BLK Player PTS REB ASST STL BLK DJ Burns 24 11 4 0 1 Michael O'Connell 12 2 8 1 0 Casey Morsell 11 1 1 0 0 Mo Diarra 11 13 2 1 3 DJ Horne 11 6 2 1 0

Individual Highlights

5 players in double figures, 7 players scored, DJ Burns led with 24 points

7 players with rebounds, Mo Diarra with 13, DJ Burns with 11, and Ben Middlebrooks with 8

6 players with assists, Mike O’Connell with 8, DJ Burns with 4

Mo Diarra with 3 blocked shots

Box Score