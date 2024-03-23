NCAAT Round 2 Recap: NC State Tops Oakland 79-73 in Overtime

Game Summary:
It was rough to watch, but the better team won. I think we were all surprised to be favored in any NCAA tournament game, but we were. Ironically, KenPom favored us by 6 and that was the margin of victory.
In an unbelievable turn of events, Coach Keatts, whose job seemed possibly at risk two weeks ago, with an ACC Championship, 24 wins, and a Sweet 16 appearance, has now matched or exceeded the individual post season success of all of the ‘post Valvano’ coaches.
Four Factors
|Teams
|eFG%
|TO%
|OR%
|FTR
|Teams
|eFG%
|TO%
|OR%
|FTR
|NCS
|52.3%
|12.0%
|34.3%
|25.0%
|Oakland
|45.6%
|10.0%
|24.4%
|22.1%
Overall Takeaways:
- The Pack won every major statistical category, FG%, 3PT %, FT%, rebounding, assists and blocks.
- Great passing, 19 assists on 29 baskets
- Only 8 turnovers
Keatts Comments
“Character shined through when we needed it.”
“All the credit goes to the hard work they put in.”
“Proud of their fight. Proud of who they are.”
Wolfpack Player Highlights
|Player
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|Player
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|DJ Burns
|24
|11
|4
|0
|1
|Michael O'Connell
|12
|2
|8
|1
|0
|Casey Morsell
|11
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Mo Diarra
|11
|13
|2
|1
|3
|DJ Horne
|11
|6
|2
|1
|0
Individual Highlights
- 5 players in double figures, 7 players scored, DJ Burns led with 24 points
- 7 players with rebounds, Mo Diarra with 13, DJ Burns with 11, and Ben Middlebrooks with 8
- 6 players with assists, Mike O’Connell with 8, DJ Burns with 4
- Mo Diarra with 3 blocked shots
