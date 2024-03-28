NCAAT Round 3 Preview: NC State Takes On #8 Marquette

When: Saturday March 29, 7:09 PM ET

Where: American Airlines Center Dallas TX

TV: CBS

Opponent: Marquette University Golden Eagles (Big East)

Pomeroy Prediction: Marquette 78-72

Wolfpack Snapshot: 2024 ACC Champions, AP #29

Wolfpack Season So Far: 24-14

Wolfpack Injury Report:

Mo Diarra (observing Ramadan) will refrain from food or drink until sundown

MJ Rice will sit out the remainder of the season and apply for a redshirt.

Opponent Overview:

History: Wolfpack versus Golden Eagles (3-2)

2009-2010 @Marquette, Win 77-73

2008-2009 Loss 65-68

1991-1992 @Marquette, Loss 42-66

1990-1991 Win 89-76

1973-1974 in Greensboro, Win 76-64 (National Championship Game)

KenPom Key Stat Comparison Team Adj Eff - Off Adj Eff - Def Adj Tempo Eff FG% TO % Off Reb % FTA/FGA SOS / OOC D-1 Exp Team Adj Eff - Off Adj Eff - Def Adj Tempo Eff FG% TO % Off Reb % FTA/FGA SOS / OOC D-1 Exp Marquette 19 21 93 15 31 282 348 8 / 23 138 118.7 95.7 69.1 55.5% 14.3% 25.8% 25.2 2.03 NC State 42 75 149 159 10 179 181 48 / 313 14 115 100.7 68 50.9% 13.7% 28.7% 32.7 3.04

Team Statistical Comparison Team PPG FG% 3PT% 3PT pg Reb pg Ast pg TO pg ST pg BL pg Team PPG FG% 3PT% 3PT pg Reb pg Ast pg TO pg ST pg BL pg Marquette 78.6 48.2% 36.0% 9 32.7 16.1 10 8.6 3.5 NCS 76.5 45.1% 34.7% 7.1 35.2 13.1 9.5 7.3 3.6

Season So Far:

AP #8

2 nd in Big East behind UConn

in Big East behind UConn Record: 27-9, 14-6

Common Opponents:

Notre Dame: Marquette 78-59, NC State 54-52

Marquette On Offense

The offense runs through star point guard, Tyler Kolek who leads the nation in assists per game, and he has only increased his average in the tournament with 11 assists in each game. (tying Dwyane Wade’s team record) Kolek has the perfect complement in shooting guard Kam Jones who leads the team in scoring, shoots 41.4% from 3PT and has had 30 or more points four times this season.

Center Oso Ighodaro has four double-doubles on the season, and is a good passer, averaging 2.9 assists per game.

As a team they attempt about 25 3PT shots per game, shooting 36%. Four of their top 7 players average better than 36% per game and have each taken over 100 3PT shots on the season.

Interesting scheduling note, the Eagles played seven teams KenPom currently ranks in the top 30 in adjusted defensive efficiency, going 8-4, losing to Purdue and to UConn three times.

Marquette On Defense

Marquette forces 14.7 turnovers per game.

Five of their top six players average better than one steal per game.

Player Notes

Tyler Kolek - All Big East 1st team, #1 nationally in assists per game, tied for 5th in total assists for the season, had 18 assists in one game

Oso Ighodaro - All Big East 2nd team, had 16 rebounds in a game

Kam Jones - 34 points scored twice, made 8 3PT in one game

Golden Eagles Key Players (starters versus CU) Player Class Pos Height Weight PPG 3PT% 3PTApg REB ASST STL BLK Player Class Pos Height Weight PPG 3PT% 3PTApg REB ASST STL BLK Kam Jones JR G 6'5" 200 17.1 41.4% 6.3 2.9 2.5 1.2 0 Tyler Kolek SR G 6'3" 195 15.3 39.7% 3.9 4.8 7.9 1.6 0.1 Oso Ighodaro SR F 6'11" 235 13.6 0.0% 0.1 6.8 2.9 1.1 1.3 David Joplin JR F 6'8" 225 11 36.7% 5.4 4 0.6 0.8 0.9 Stevie Mitchell JR G 6'3" 200 8.8 28.1% 2 4.1 0.8 1.9 0.2 Bench - Primary Chase Ross SO G 6'5" 200 6.3 37.3% 2.2 3.1 0.7 1.2 0.4 Ben Gold SO F 6'11" 245 5.1 36.2% 3.2 3 0.7 0.4 0.4

NCAA Tournament Games So Far:

Round of 32: Colorado – Marquette had their best shooting half of the season hitting 67.9% to take an 11-point halftime lead, 45-34. Colorado got their high-powered offense going in the second half and had the lead with just over 5 minutes remaining. It was tied with 4:02 left, and then Marquette took the lead and held on for the 4-point win, 81-77. The major statistical difference in the game was the Eagles shot a season high 61.8 FG% (CU 47%) for the game and also had one of their better 3PT shooting nights, 42.9 3PT% (CU 33.3%). Kolek scored 21 on 10-14 FG (0-1 3PT) and had 11 assists.

Round of 64: Western Kentucky – The Golden Eagles started slowly, committed 8 turnovers, and everyone struggled to score except the guards, Jones and Kolek. WKU was up 43-36 at the half. But Marquette righted the ship in the second half, shot 55% from the field, only had 2 turnovers, and held WKU to only 26 points, winning 87-69. Marquette had their season highs in blocked shots (11) and 3PT attempts (36). Jones scored 28 including 5-10 from 3PT.

Go Pack!