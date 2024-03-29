Elite Eight!!! NC State beats Marquette 67-58

Game Summary:

This was a great team defensive effort. Everyone on the team made important contributions. This is a team that will not be defeated.

The Pack came out of the gate hot and Marquette did not. The first half was all Wolfpack, shooting 53.6% / 38.5%, leading the rebounding 22-14, and with 9 assists on 15 made shots. Six players had scored. DJ Burns had 5 assists and Mo Diarra had 11 rebounds by the half. The Golden Eagles were 2-13 (15.4%) from 3PT. And we saw a very rare occurance, a foul taken away from DJ Burns and given to the other team.

The Eagles turned up the defense and rebounding in the second half. The Pack held a double digit lead until 7:26 left when Ighodaro hit a layup to bring it to 53-44. And then we saw the Pack show it’s colors, we can beat you in a lot of different ways. Mo Diarra hit a basket, DJ Horne hit a 3PT, Casey Morsell hit a jumper, and Michael O’Connell hit a 3PT. Then there was nothing left to do but make our free throws. Diarra hit two, DJ Horne hit two, and Michael O’Connell hit one.

Four Factors Teams eFG% TO% OR% FTR Teams eFG% TO% OR% FTR NCS 54.5% 21.0% 24.2% 21.4% Marquette 36.7% 13.2% 22.7% 38.3%

Overall Takeaways:

Marquette is a good 3PT shooting team, the Pack defense held them to 4-31 (12.9%) which ended up being a major factor in the win.

The Pack had 14 assists on 26 made baskets

Keatts Comments

“We felt if we could guard the 3PT line it gave us a good chance. They werre 4-13 from 3PT.”

“Our older gentlemen beside me really carried us.”

“We relied on our experience and defense”

Wolfpack Player Highlights Player PTS REB ASST STL BLK Player PTS REB ASST STL BLK DJ Horne 19 5 1 0 1 DJ Burns 4 4 7 Casey Morsell 15 2 0 2 0 Mo Diarra 11 15 1 1 1 Michael O'Connell 8 2 2 2 0 Jayden Taylor 6 2 1 1 0 Ben Middlebrooks 4 7 2 0 1

Individual Highlights

‘Ramadan’ Mo Diarra’s run continues with a double-double, 11 points, 15 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, and 1 block

DJ Burns was clearly the defensive focus and they held him to 4 points, but he affected the game anyway, leading the team in assists with 7

Ben Middlebrooks came off the bench and played well, 4 points and 7 rebounds

Coach Keatts

The first coach since Valvano to win the ACC Tournament The first coach since Valvano to win 25 games The first coach since Valvano to get to the Elite Eight

Box Score