Elite Eight!!! NC State beats Marquette 67-58

Game Summary:
This was a great team defensive effort. Everyone on the team made important contributions. This is a team that will not be defeated.
The Pack came out of the gate hot and Marquette did not. The first half was all Wolfpack, shooting 53.6% / 38.5%, leading the rebounding 22-14, and with 9 assists on 15 made shots. Six players had scored. DJ Burns had 5 assists and Mo Diarra had 11 rebounds by the half. The Golden Eagles were 2-13 (15.4%) from 3PT. And we saw a very rare occurance, a foul taken away from DJ Burns and given to the other team.
The Eagles turned up the defense and rebounding in the second half. The Pack held a double digit lead until 7:26 left when Ighodaro hit a layup to bring it to 53-44. And then we saw the Pack show it’s colors, we can beat you in a lot of different ways. Mo Diarra hit a basket, DJ Horne hit a 3PT, Casey Morsell hit a jumper, and Michael O’Connell hit a 3PT. Then there was nothing left to do but make our free throws. Diarra hit two, DJ Horne hit two, and Michael O’Connell hit one.
Four Factors
|Teams
|eFG%
|TO%
|OR%
|FTR
|Teams
|eFG%
|TO%
|OR%
|FTR
|NCS
|54.5%
|21.0%
|24.2%
|21.4%
|Marquette
|36.7%
|13.2%
|22.7%
|38.3%
Overall Takeaways:
- Marquette is a good 3PT shooting team, the Pack defense held them to 4-31 (12.9%) which ended up being a major factor in the win.
- The Pack had 14 assists on 26 made baskets
Keatts Comments
“We felt if we could guard the 3PT line it gave us a good chance. They werre 4-13 from 3PT.”
“Our older gentlemen beside me really carried us.”
“We relied on our experience and defense”
Wolfpack Player Highlights
|Player
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|Player
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|DJ Horne
|19
|5
|1
|0
|1
|DJ Burns
|4
|4
|7
|Casey Morsell
|15
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Mo Diarra
|11
|15
|1
|1
|1
|Michael O'Connell
|8
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Jayden Taylor
|6
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Ben Middlebrooks
|4
|7
|2
|0
|1
Individual Highlights
- ‘Ramadan’ Mo Diarra’s run continues with a double-double, 11 points, 15 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, and 1 block
- DJ Burns was clearly the defensive focus and they held him to 4 points, but he affected the game anyway, leading the team in assists with 7
- Ben Middlebrooks came off the bench and played well, 4 points and 7 rebounds
Coach Keatts
- The first coach since Valvano to win the ACC Tournament
- The first coach since Valvano to win 25 games
- The first coach since Valvano to get to the Elite Eight
