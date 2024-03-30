NC State - Duke Tiebreaker: Winner Goes to the Final Four

When: Sunday March 31, 5:05 PM ET

Where: American Airlines Center Dallas TX

TV: CBS

Opponent: Duke University Blue Devils

Pomeroy Prediction: Duke 78-69

Wolfpack Snapshot: 2024 ACC Champions, AP #29

Wolfpack Season So Far: 25-14

Wolfpack Injury Report:

Mo Diarra (observing Ramadan) will refrain from food or drink until sundown

MJ Rice will sit out the remainder of the season and apply for a redshirt.

Opponent Overview:

Record: 27-8, 15-5

AP Rank: 13

KenPom Key Team Stat Comparison Team Adj Eff - Off Adj Eff - Def Adj Tempo Eff FG% TO % Off Reb % FTA/FGA SOS / OOC D-1 Exp Team Adj Eff - Off Adj Eff - Def Adj Tempo Eff FG% TO % Off Reb % FTA/FGA SOS / OOC D-1 Exp NC State 43 57 148 154 13 184 189 39 / 313 14 114.9 99.6 68.1 51.0% 13.9% 28.6% 32.4 3.04 Duke 7 13 254 19 34 76 139 50 / 123 197 122.4 94.8 66.4 55.1% 14.5% 32.2% 34.1 1.75

Looking Back At Our First Two Games

March 4 - PNC: Duke 79-64 Teams eFG% TO% OR% FTR Teams eFG% TO% OR% FTR NCS 50.90% 17.10% 41.90% 25.00% Duke 53.70% 8.70% 51.40% 13.20%

Notes:

This is the game we played Monday night after playing our guts out in a 9 point loss to UNC in Chapel Hill on Saturday.

Duke focused on shutting down our guards from the 3PT line, holding them to only 3-9. Those three were made by O’Connell, Diarra, and Pass. In total our guards were held to 25 points. Our only players in double figures were Mo Diarra and DJ Burns. Duke could not stop the big man, Burns scored a season high 27 points

We held Kyle Filipowski to only 9 points and 2 rebounds, but their guards went off for 48 points, including Jeremy Roach scoring 21 points, hitting 9-17 from the field.

Duke held a 10-5 advantage on turnovers

March 14 - ACC Tournament: Wolfpack 74-69 Teams eFG% TO% OR% FTR Teams eFG% TO% OR% FTR NCS 51.60% 13.00% 37.50% 32.80% Duke 46.90% 13.30% 46.20% 21.50%

Notes:

This is the game Ben Middlebrooks got a unusual technical for hanging on the rim after missing a dunk.

The first half was tight until Filipowski picked up his second foul and sat, then the Pack pulled ahead and took a 35-32 lead at the half. The Pack led the entire second half, although Duke made it close at the end.

Flipping the script from the first game, Filipowski tied his second highest point total of the season with 28, along with 14 rebounds. But this time NC State shut down their guards, holding them to only 23 points.

The Pack had five players in double figures, led by DJ Horne with 18. The Pack shot 43.8% from the arc and held the Blue Devils to 25%. The difference in the score was the Pack making 2 more 3PT shots and 3 more free throws than Duke. Mo Diarra had one of the best games of his career (so far!) with 14 points, 16 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals, and 4 blocked shots.

For the Wolfpack to secure their ticket to the Final Four:

The most important thing is for the Pack to maintain this post season identity. Since that one lucky O’Connell shot, NC State has out played the competition. The defense has been excellent, on offense they are sharing the ball better than anytime this season and everyone is stepping up and hitting shots. The entire team has contributed at both ends of the court. NC State has beaten six NCAA Tournament teams in a row (if you count UVA). That run includes the AP #5, #8, #13, and #22 teams in the country. This is not a fluke! Three Point Shooting - In our first two meetings with Duke, the one who made the most 3PT shots won the game. James Madison didn’t guard the arc well, Duke hit 14 3PT shots and beat JMU by 38. They can light it up if you let them. A big difference in this post season has been the quality of the Pack’s shot selection, and particularly how well we’ve defended the 3PT line. We held two teams that live off 3PT shooting to 7-31 (#22 Texas Tech, 22.6%) and 4-31 (#8 Marquettte, 12.9%). Keep it up. Turnovers - In the first game Duke forced 10 turnovers resulting in 21 points. 10 TO is about what we are averaging and isn’t bad, but Duke only had 5, costing them only 9 points. If you look at our last six games (ignoring the curve busting TO numbers we forced from Louisville and Syracuse) we are forcing 8.6 TO per game. We forced 9 against Duke in our win and the points off TO were about even. We need to win the turnover battle.

Go Pack!