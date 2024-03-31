FINAL FOUR!!!! NC State Beats Duke 76-64 to advance to the semi finals

Game Summary:

For the first time since 1983, NC State returns to the Final Four. And that season turned out pretty well.

The first half was tough, defense ruled, neither team shot well but the Blue Devils shot better. DJ Burns picked up his second foul early, and spent a lot of time on the bench. Unfortunately, much like the first Duke game, he was the only one consistently scoring. At the half, he had 8 of the Pack’s 21 points. The Pack shot 26.5% / 14.3%.

Whatever Coach Keatts said at the half worked. It didn’t start well, Burns picked up foul #3 in the first five minutes and Diarra a minute later. Then at the 12:41 point, Diarra picked up his 4th and had to sit, but playing small worked for us. DJ Horne and DJ Burns carried the load with 49 total points. The Pack outscored the Blue Devils 55-37 in the second half.

Absolutely incredible.

All South Tournament Team

DJ Burns DJ Horne some other guys, who cares?

Four Factors Teams eFG% TO% OR% FTR Teams eFG% TO% OR% FTR NCS 49.2% 7.6% 21.6% 38.3% Duke 36.4% 13.6% 27.9% 44.1%

Overall Takeaways:

The Pack only turned the ball over 5 times

We held Duke to 32.2% / 25% shooting

16 assists on 28 baskets

State won the foul battle, 23-17. Duke had two starters foul out.

We struggled from the 3PT line (3-13) but made 50 points from the field and 17 from the free throw line

For the first time, Mo Diarra did not have a dominant game but the Pack was able to keep the rebounding close, Duke out rebounded us 41-39. Not a significant factor in the game.

Keatts Comments

“The players never lost their faith in the team through our ups and downs”

[Is this your best team ever?] “These guys are so special! Nine elimination games in a row. I have learned more from these guys than anyone in my career.”

“Congratulations to the women’s team who are also in the Final Four”

“We are not surprised. We came here to win it.”

Wolfpack Player Highlights Player PTS REB ASST STL BLK Player PTS REB ASST STL BLK DJ Horne 20 4 3 0 0 DJ Burns 29 4 3 0 2 Casey Morsell 8 2 2 1 0 Mo Diarra 3 7 1 0 0 Michael O'Connell 6 11 6 2 0 Jayden Taylor 3 2 1 0 1 Ben Middlebrooks 7 5 0 1 3

Individual Highlights

DJ Horne is one 3PT shot away from tying the Wolfpack record (Wood and Monroe) for made 3PT shots in a season

DJ Burns was unstoppable, 13-19 for 29 points. More than any other this season, this was his game

Michael O’Connell was the rebounding star with 11 rebounds, but despite his limited minutes, Mo Diarra still got 7

Michael O’Connell led in assists with 6

Ben Middlebrooks had 3 blocks

Box Score