Senior Night: NC State Hosts the Blue Devils

One last hurrah for the seniors? (and the fans?)

By Wolphpack
/ new
NCAA Basketball: N.C. State at Duke
Foul? (definitely not!) Thanks for the memories Casey
Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

When: Monday March 4, 2024 7:00 PM ET

Where: PNC

TV: ESPN

Opponent: Duke University Blue Devils

Pomeroy Prediction: Duke 79-72

Wolfpack Snapshot: NET 80, 8th in ACC NET rankings

Wolfpack Season So Far: (17-12, 9-9)

It’s Senior Night, the last home game of the season. The Pack has three players who have exhausted their eligibility, Casey Morsell, DJ Burns and DJ Horne. Each have been very good players and terrific ambassadors for the Wolfpack program. Thank you!

Wolfpack Injury Report:

MJ Rice will sit out the remainder of the season and apply for a redshirt.

Opponent Overview: NET 10 (23-6, 14-4) Home 15-2, Away 6-4, Neutral 2-0

Team Statistical Comparison

Team PPG FG% 3PT% 3PT pg Reb pg Ast pg TO pg ST pg BL pg
Team PPG FG% 3PT% 3PT pg Reb pg Ast pg TO pg ST pg BL pg
NCS 76 44.3% 34.5% 7.3 35.2 12.8 9.6 7.4 3.2
Duke 80.3 48.6% 38.4% 8.4 36.7 15.7 10 6.5 3.7
Diff -4.3 -4.3% -3.9% -1.1 -1.5 -2.9 -0.4 0.9 -0.5
Duke leads in every statistical category except steals

Their ACC Rankings of Note – Conference Play:

  • #3 Offense
  • #3 Defense
  • #1 Team FG Percentage
  • #1 Team 3PT FG Percentage
  • #2 Opponent 3PT FG Percentage
  • #2 Combined Team Rebounds
  • #1 Combined Opponent Rebounds
  • #2 Assist / Turnover Ratio

Duke Season So Far: Key Wins - Losses

Good Wins Bad Losses ACC - Wins ACC - Wins ACC - Losses
Good Wins Bad Losses ACC - Wins ACC - Wins ACC - Losses
Michigan St Syracuse Virginia Tech Georgia Tech
Baylor Notre Dame x2 Boston College Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh Wake Forest North Carolina
Georgia Tech Florida State Wake Forest
Louisville x2 Miami
Clemson Virginia

Player Notes

  • Kyle Filipowski #7 in ACC FG percentage
  • Jeremy Roach #2 in ACC FT Percentage
  • Kyle Filipowski #4 in ACC Blocked Shots

Blue Devil Probable Starters

Player Class Pos Height Weight PPG 3PT% 3PTApg REB ASST STL BLK
Player Class Pos Height Weight PPG 3PT% 3PTApg REB ASST STL BLK
Kyle Filipowski SO C 7'0" 248 16.8 35.1% 3.2 8.2 2.9 1 1.6
Jeremy Roach SR G 6'2" 180 14.1 46.1% 3.6 2.5 3.1 1 0.1
Jared McCain FR G 6'3" 197 13.3 41.0% 5.6 4.9 1.8 1 0
Mark Mitchell SO F 6'9" 232 12.7 25.0% 1.4 6.2 1.2 1 0.7
Tyrese Proctor SO G 6'5" 183 10.4 37.1% 4.6 2.8 3.8 1 0.1

Looking at Duke’s Most Recent Two Losses

Team FG% 3PT% 3PT-M FT-M Reb Asst Stl TO Fouls
Team FG% 3PT% 3PT-M FT-M Reb Asst Stl TO Fouls
UNC - 93 50.0% 37.5% 9 18 34 19 9 5 12
Duke - 84 50.7% 26.3% 5 9 35 8 4 11 18
-0.7% 11.2% 4 9 -1 11 5 6 6
Wake - 83 60.4% 52.9% 9 16 20 14 5 6 12
Duke - 79 53.1% 44.0% 11 16 28 12 4 11 20
7.30% 8.90% -2 0 -8 2 1 5 8

Notes:

  • In the UNC game, both Bacot and Ingram had double-doubles. Ingram shot 5/9 from 3PT.
  • In the Wake game, Sallis hit his career high with 29 points, 5/6 from 3PT.

Common Themes:

  • Turnovers - Wake and UNC had excellent numbers, but Duke only had 11 in each game which isn’t bad.
  • Shooting - Nice shooting all around in both games, UNC & Wake shot 3PT better
  • Fouls - Duke had significantly more fouls in each game. In both games Filipowski picked up 4 fouls along with one other starter, and a bench player fouled out.

For The Wolfpack to Win

Use our depth - Duke normally plays 7 guys significant minutes. If our bench can be productive, we might be fresher late in the game.

DJ Burns - This is his farewell to the fans at PNC, need to punch it inside regularly early in the game (while he’s still fresh) and hope to either score, pick up a foul on Filipowski, or both.

Friendly home rims - Duke is an excellent field goal shooting team (ACC #1 FG%, #1 3PT%) - they are only 12th in the ACC in free throw shooting, we will have to have one of those special shooting nights to pull off the upset.

Go Pack!

