Senior Night: NC State Hosts the Blue Devils

When: Monday March 4, 2024 7:00 PM ET

Where: PNC

TV: ESPN

Opponent: Duke University Blue Devils

Pomeroy Prediction: Duke 79-72

Wolfpack Snapshot: NET 80, 8th in ACC NET rankings

Wolfpack Season So Far: (17-12, 9-9)

It’s Senior Night, the last home game of the season. The Pack has three players who have exhausted their eligibility, Casey Morsell, DJ Burns and DJ Horne. Each have been very good players and terrific ambassadors for the Wolfpack program. Thank you!

Wolfpack Injury Report:

MJ Rice will sit out the remainder of the season and apply for a redshirt.

Opponent Overview: NET 10 (23-6, 14-4) Home 15-2, Away 6-4, Neutral 2-0

Team Statistical Comparison Team PPG FG% 3PT% 3PT pg Reb pg Ast pg TO pg ST pg BL pg Team PPG FG% 3PT% 3PT pg Reb pg Ast pg TO pg ST pg BL pg NCS 76 44.3% 34.5% 7.3 35.2 12.8 9.6 7.4 3.2 Duke 80.3 48.6% 38.4% 8.4 36.7 15.7 10 6.5 3.7 Diff -4.3 -4.3% -3.9% -1.1 -1.5 -2.9 -0.4 0.9 -0.5

Their ACC Rankings of Note – Conference Play:

#3 Offense

#3 Defense

#1 Team FG Percentage

#1 Team 3PT FG Percentage

#2 Opponent 3PT FG Percentage

#2 Combined Team Rebounds

#1 Combined Opponent Rebounds

#2 Assist / Turnover Ratio

Duke Season So Far: Key Wins - Losses Good Wins Bad Losses ACC - Wins ACC - Wins ACC - Losses Good Wins Bad Losses ACC - Wins ACC - Wins ACC - Losses Michigan St Syracuse Virginia Tech Georgia Tech Baylor Notre Dame x2 Boston College Pittsburgh Pittsburgh Wake Forest North Carolina Georgia Tech Florida State Wake Forest Louisville x2 Miami Clemson Virginia

Player Notes

Kyle Filipowski #7 in ACC FG percentage

Jeremy Roach #2 in ACC FT Percentage

Kyle Filipowski #4 in ACC Blocked Shots

Blue Devil Probable Starters Player Class Pos Height Weight PPG 3PT% 3PTApg REB ASST STL BLK Player Class Pos Height Weight PPG 3PT% 3PTApg REB ASST STL BLK Kyle Filipowski SO C 7'0" 248 16.8 35.1% 3.2 8.2 2.9 1 1.6 Jeremy Roach SR G 6'2" 180 14.1 46.1% 3.6 2.5 3.1 1 0.1 Jared McCain FR G 6'3" 197 13.3 41.0% 5.6 4.9 1.8 1 0 Mark Mitchell SO F 6'9" 232 12.7 25.0% 1.4 6.2 1.2 1 0.7 Tyrese Proctor SO G 6'5" 183 10.4 37.1% 4.6 2.8 3.8 1 0.1

Looking at Duke’s Most Recent Two Losses Team FG% 3PT% 3PT-M FT-M Reb Asst Stl TO Fouls Team FG% 3PT% 3PT-M FT-M Reb Asst Stl TO Fouls UNC - 93 50.0% 37.5% 9 18 34 19 9 5 12 Duke - 84 50.7% 26.3% 5 9 35 8 4 11 18 -0.7% 11.2% 4 9 -1 11 5 6 6 Wake - 83 60.4% 52.9% 9 16 20 14 5 6 12 Duke - 79 53.1% 44.0% 11 16 28 12 4 11 20 7.30% 8.90% -2 0 -8 2 1 5 8

Notes:

In the UNC game, both Bacot and Ingram had double-doubles. Ingram shot 5/9 from 3PT.

In the Wake game, Sallis hit his career high with 29 points, 5/6 from 3PT.

Common Themes:

Turnovers - Wake and UNC had excellent numbers, but Duke only had 11 in each game which isn’t bad.

Shooting - Nice shooting all around in both games, UNC & Wake shot 3PT better

Fouls - Duke had significantly more fouls in each game. In both games Filipowski picked up 4 fouls along with one other starter, and a bench player fouled out.

For The Wolfpack to Win

Use our depth - Duke normally plays 7 guys significant minutes. If our bench can be productive, we might be fresher late in the game.

DJ Burns - This is his farewell to the fans at PNC, need to punch it inside regularly early in the game (while he’s still fresh) and hope to either score, pick up a foul on Filipowski, or both.

Friendly home rims - Duke is an excellent field goal shooting team (ACC #1 FG%, #1 3PT%) - they are only 12th in the ACC in free throw shooting, we will have to have one of those special shooting nights to pull off the upset.

Go Pack!