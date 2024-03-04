Weekly NET Update 3/4/24

A Quick Look Back At Last Week …

Two games in which we played only one good half. In the case of FSU, we were down eight at the half and played better in the second half, but could not catch up. In the case of UNC, we played well early and were up eight at the half but couldn’t sustain it in the second half.

Our NET ranking slid from 77 last Monday to 80 today.

The Road Ahead:

NCAA Tournament

Based on Lunardi’s most recent predictions from last Friday, UNC, Duke, Clemson, Virginia, and Wake Forest were in the tournament. However ...

Saturday’s results will change things. Virginia lost by 25 to Duke, Notre Dame upset Clemson, and Va Tech beat Wake Forest. Pitt has moved ahead of Virginia in the most recent NET rankings, so is making a case to take UVA’s spot - or - have the committee do the unthinkable and add a sixth ACC team.

Duke, UNC, and Clemson are still ranked in the NET top 25, so are safe at the moment. Here’s how the other pretenders end their seasons. All home games.

Wake Forest (NET 31) - Georgia Tech (NET 134), Clemson (NET 25)

Pitt (NET 44) - FSU (NET 93), NC State (NET 80)

UVA (NET 49) - Georgia Tech (NET 134)

NIT Tournament

Based on their latest predictions ( nitbracketology.com ) , Pitt and Va Tech were expected to get the ACC automatic bids and the Pack and Syracuse get at-large bids.

Basketball Calendar

March 12 - 16 ACC Tournament - Washington DC

March 17 Selection Sunday - NCAAT and NIT

March 18 Transfer Portal Opens - 45 days of roster madness begins

March 19 March Madness and NIT begin

NET Scorecard: NC State (17-12, 9-9) NET 80, Ranked 8th in ACC NET Rankings Quad Summary Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Quad Summary Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Wins 1 4 4 8 Losses 6 5 1 0

Wins

Q1 - Clemson

Q2 - Virginia, Boston College, Wake Forest, Notre Dame

Q3 - Louisville, Georgia Tech, Miami, Boston College

Losses

Q1 - BYU, Tenn, UNC, Virginia, Wake Forest, UNC

Q2 - Ole Miss, Virginia Tech, Syracuse, Pitt, Florida State

Q3 - Syracuse

ACC NET Rankings School NET School NET School NET School NET School NET School NET Boston College 100 Louisville 208 Pittsburg 44 Clemson 25 Miami 89 Syracuse 84 Duke 10 NC State 80 Virginia 49 Florida St 93 North Carolina 9 Virginia Tech 58 Georgia Tech 134 Notre Dame 125 Wake Forest 31

A Quick Look Ahead At This Week ...

No rest for the Pack, Duke (Q1) at PNC tonight. We close out the regular season with Pitt (Q1) on Saturday. Pomeroy gives us a 27% chance of beating Duke and a 29% chance of winning at Pitt.