Duke Spoils The Pack’s Senior Night 79-64

Game Summary:

DJ Burns did everything he could to carry the Pack for about 28 minutes, and then Duke did what they do better than any other team in the ACC, they shot the ball really well. The Pack had the lead at the 12:08 mark, and at that point Duke turned on their offense and pulled away. Duke shot a scorching 62.5% in the second half.

Credit DJ Burns, he saved his best game of the season for senior night and scored 27 points. Mo Diarra was the only other player in double figures – which is a very bad sign.

We close the regular season at Pitt on Saturday.

Four Factors Teams eFG% TO% OR% FTR Teams eFG% TO% OR% FTR NCS 50.9% 17.1% 41.9% 25.0% Duke 53.7% 8.7% 51.4% 13.2%

Overall Takeaways:

The Pack shot well, thanks to DJ Burns, 48.x% in each half. But we never got the 3PT shot falling, hitting only 3-9 for the game.

State had 5 more turnovers and 6 fewer offensive rebounds resulting in Duke getting 12 more attempted shots. One of the largest shot disparities of the season.

The Pack held Filipowski without a field goal in the first half, and only 9 points for the game.

Tyrese Proctor had the assignment to guard DJ Horne most of the game, and DJ got very few open looks at the basket all night. 8 points is his lowest scoring game since scoring 6 in the first UNC game in early January.

Kevin Keatts’ Comments

“When you’re playing against a good basketball team, you can’t have defensive breakdowns.”

Wolfpack Player Highlights Player PTS REB ASST STL BLK Player PTS REB ASST STL BLK DJ Horne 8 1 2 1 DJ Burns 27 5 4 1 Casey Morsell 9 4 1 Mo Diarra 10 7 1 3

Individual Highlights

DJ Burns played one of his best games in the red & white. 27 points, 5 rebounds 4 assists and a block while only picking up one foul.

Mo Diarra had a great game, he led the team in minutes with 37, scored 10 points, grabbed 7 rebounds and an impressive 3 blocked shots.

Box Score