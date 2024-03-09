Final Game of the Regular Season: Visiting the Pitt Panthers

When: Saturday March 9 7:45 PM ET

Where: Pittsburgh PA

TV: The CW

Opponent: Pitt Panthers

Pomeroy Prediction: Pitt 76-69

Wolfpack Snapshot: NET 83, 8th in ACC NET rankings

Wolfpack Season So Far: (17-13, 9-10) Home 12-5, Away 4-6, Neutral 1-2

Wolfpack Injury Report:

MJ Rice will sit out the remainder of the season and apply for a redshirt.

Opponent Overview:

The Panthers still have a shot at making the NCAA Tournament. They come into this game as the 5th ranked ACC team (#43) in the NET rankings, ahead of Virginia and just behind Wake. All three teams finish at home. Wake against Clemson and UVA has Georgia Tech. So UVA, even with a win (not a sure thing at all), is unlikely to make up any ground on Pitt before the ACC tournament.

Team Statistical Comparison Team PPG FG% 3PT% 3PT pg Reb pg Ast pg TO pg ST pg BL pg Team PPG FG% 3PT% 3PT pg Reb pg Ast pg TO pg ST pg BL pg NCS 73.1 42.7% 33.1% 6.5 35.3 11.9 9.8 7.5 3.5 Pitt 75.6 43.5% 35.6% 10 37.4 13.8 9.2 6.3 4.6

Their ACC Rankings of Note – Conference Play:

5 th team defense

team defense 12 th team FG percentage

team FG percentage 6 th team 3PT percentage

team 3PT percentage 1 st 3PT FG made

3PT FG made 14 th team FT percentage

team FT percentage 1 st opponent FT percentage

opponent FT percentage 3rd team offensive rebounds

Their Season So Far: NET 43 5th in ACC (20-10, 11-8)

Pitt Key Wins-Losses Good Wins Bad Losses ACC - Wins ACC - Wins ACC - Losses Good Wins Bad Losses ACC - Wins ACC - Wins ACC - Losses Missouri Q3 Louisville x2 Virginia Q1 Clemson x2 Duke Q1 Virginia Tech Syracuse x2 Georgi Tech Boston College North Carolina Wake Forest Florida State Duke Notre Dame Miami NC State Wake Forest

What Went Wrong In Our First Game?

Pitt won 67-64. We lost the game at the free throw line. For the season in ACC play we shoot an average 75.6% FT as a team. This was our worst FT shooting game of the season.

Free throws – 6-15 for 40%!

The Pack won the shot attempts 56-52

We won the FG shooting percentage 46.4% to 42.3%

We shot better from 3PT, 33.3% to 23.8%

Only 6 turnovers – 16 points off TO to their 6

We won the points in the paint – 32 to 28

Player Notes

Blake Hinson 4th in ACC scoring, 6th 3PT FG percentage, 1st 3PT per game

Zack Austin 5th in blocked shots

Pitt Probable Starters Player Class Pos Height Weight PPG 3PT% 3PTApg REB ASST STL BLK Player Class Pos Height Weight PPG 3PT% 3PTApg REB ASST STL BLK Blake Hinson SR F 6'8" 230 18.8 42.6% 8.1 4.6 0.7 1 0.1 Carlton Carrington FR G 6'5" 190 13.3 30.8% 6.1 5.2 4.2 1 0.3 Jaland Lowe FR G 6'3" 170 9.4 35.0% 2.7 2.8 3.3 1 0.1 Zack Austin RS JR F 6'7" 210 6.9 30.0% 3 4.3 0.9 1 1.4 Federiko Federiko JR C 6'11" 225 4.8 0.0% 0 5.1 0.9 1 1.4

Keys To The Game

3PT Shooting - The Panthers lead the league in 3PT shots made, and Hinson leads the league individually. In their win Tuesday against FSU they hit 11 3PT (Hinson 6), in the game before that they beat BC hitting 16 3PT shots (Carrington 7). The game before that was a loss against Clemson, they hit ‘only’ 7 3PT shots. Their starters average 19.9 3PT attempts per game and they average making 10 per game as a team, so many of their possessions end in 3PT attempts. We need to guard the 3PT line and grab those long rebounds.

For The Wolfpack to Win

Make Hinson struggle - When he touches the ball he’s going to shoot. He takes about 2 shots per game more than anyone else on their team. He’s scored 20+ 13 times this season. He’s a tough matchup at 6’8” shooting 45.4% / 41.7% / 64.3% in ACC play. Taylor will probably get the assignment first, but we might see DPJ or Mo on him at times for their size.

Make Carrington work for his shots - He is that rare ACC player, a freshman who has started every game this season. When I see him, I hope I am seeing what Paul McNeil will look like in red & white next season. Both 4 star guards coming out of HS, Carrington ranked 91 on 247, McNeil 92. Carrington 6’5” 190, McNeil 6’6” 185. In our first game we held him to 3-10 / 0-4. Casey will probably get the assignment and hopefully his physicality will throw Carrington off his shot again.

Make outside shots, spread the scoring - Everyone now knows to play DJ Horne close and deny him any open looks, or pay for it. We’re probably going to need to score in the mid seventies, so Morsell and Taylor especially are going to have to help us. In the first game the two DJ’s were the only players in double figures, Casey scored five, and Jayden zero, we only scored 64 points. That didn’t work last time and won’t this time either.

Play a 40 minute game!

Go Pack!