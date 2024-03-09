NC State Falls 81-73 at Pitt

Game Summary:

A story we’ve heard before, the Pack’s leading scorer goes down. The team makes a valiant, but ultimately futile, effort to overcome the loss.

Before the game, Dennis Parker Jr was announced as out sick and then with 3:50 left in the first half, DJ Horne, our leading scorer, injured his leg and was out for the game. Pitt started the second half on a run and got up by as much as 17 points.

Coach Keatts tried everything, every player in uniform played. Pass came in for Horne, Ernest Ross was subbing for the role that Dennis Parker Jr would have played, so we had some odd looking lineups.

But they never gave up and Jayden Taylor got hot. He hit 5 3PT shots and scored 22 points in the second half. It was a 3 point game with 2:23 left, but the Pack could not close it out.

The ACC Tournament starts for the Pack on Tuesday at 4:30 against Louisville.

Four Factors Teams eFG% TO% OR% FTR Teams eFG% TO% OR% FTR NCS 54.5% 15.8% 27.3% 28.6% Pitt 56.3% 7.8% 28.6% 18.8%

Overall Takeaways:

The Wolfpack players never gave up, even with our leading scorer out and being behind by 17

The Pack struggled to score when Horne went down and fell behind by 10 at the half. Burns tried to carry the scoring load, but was shut down in the second half only scoring 1 point.

We outscored Pitt 44-42 in the second half, but could not make up the 10 point halftime deficit

The Pack was out rebounded 20-11 in the first half, but adjusted at the half and ended the game tied at 34

We hit 9 3PT shots for the game, Pitt only 8. Pitt is the leading 3PT shooting team in the ACC

Wolfpack Player Highlights Player PTS REB ASST STL BLK Player PTS REB ASST STL BLK DJ Burns 9 4 4 Casey Morsell 8 3 1 Mo Diarra 5 9 1 0 1 Michael O'Connell 7 2 3 Jayden Taylor 28 7 3 2

Individual Highlights

Career high in scoring for Jayden Taylor with 28 points, shooting 5-10 from 3PT, and 60% FG

