NC State blows out FSU, 69-43, advances to ACC title game

After the struggles yesterday, NC State was a lot more consistent offensively on Saturday—the ball movement and execution were good, even if this team continues to refuse to reward itself from beyond the arc—while its defense remained stout. The result was an easy win in the ACC tournament semifinals, putting the Wolfpack in the title game for the fourth time in five years.

Florida State missed some bunnies early on and things just got worse from there as Ta’Niya Latson never got going, and the Seminoles looked out of sorts for the majority.

Four Factors ... NC State FSU ... NC State FSU eFG% 45.6 27.9 TO% 17.7 8.2 OR% 30.0 8.0 FTR 16.2 8.8

Pace and Efficiency Team Pts Poss OFF_EFF DEF_EFF Team Pts Poss OFF_EFF DEF_EFF FSU 46 74 62.2 93.2 NC State 69 74 93.2 62.2

It’s worth recognizing how difficult it is to turn the ball over just six times in a 74-possession game and still only score 43 points. That is really tough to do. FSU shot 29.5% inside the arc and grabbed just four offensive boards.

Another thing you will not see frequently is opponents going sub-30% shooting in two straight games, but that’s the case after Duke shot 29.8% yesterday. Including these two tournament games, State has watched an opponent shoot sub-30% six times this season. (Duke was the only one to crack 50 points.)

Anyway, Mimi Collins and Aziaha James both were excellent in pacing State’s offense today; Collins got off to a fast start and matched FSU’s scoring as a team in the first quarter, and James took the baton in the second and into the third quarter.

James finished with 23 points, and was 9-11 inside the arc. Big game for her. We’ll need more of that aggressive energy tomorrow.

NC State and Notre Dame will play for the ACC tournament title at 1 p.m. on ESPN tomorrow.