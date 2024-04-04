The Road to the Championship: Previewing NC State Versus Purdue

When: Saturday April 6, 6:09 PM ET

Where: State Farm Stadium Glendale Az

TV: TBS

Opponent: Purdue University Boilermakers

Pomeroy Prediction: Purdue 81-71

Wolfpack Snapshot: 2024 ACC Champions, 2024 NCAA South Region Champions, AP #29

Last time in the Final Four - 1983

Wolfpack Season So Far: 26-14

Wolfpack Injury Report:

Mo Diarra (observing Ramadan) will refrain from food or drink until sundown

Dennis Parker Jr was cleared to play this week

MJ Rice has not played since January 13, will apply for a redshirt.

Opponent Overview:

AP #3

Record: 33-4, 17-3

2024 NCAA Midwest Region Champions

Big 10 Regular Season Champions (UNC says that’s a big deal)

Eliminated in semi-finals of Big 10 Tournament by Wisconsin

Last time in the Final Four - 1980

NCAA Team Ranks of Note:

#2 assists per game, #9 assist/turnover ratio, #9 FG percentage, #9 FT attempts per game, #2 rebound margin, #10 rebounds per game, #10 scoring offense

KenPom Key Stat Comparison Team Adj Eff - Off Adj Eff - Def Adj Tempo Eff FG% TO % Off Reb % FTA/FGA SOS / OOC D-1 Exp Team Adj Eff - Off Adj Eff - Def Adj Tempo Eff FG% TO % Off Reb % FTA/FGA SOS / OOC D-1 Exp NC State 40 45 144 157 9 191 183 36 / 313 1.83 115.1 99 68.1 50.9% 13.7% 28.4% 32.6 3.05 Purdue 2 16 205 13 128 6 9 3 / 10 67 126.4 95.3 67.2 56.2% 16.3% 38.0% 42.2 2.44

Team Stat Comparison Team PPG FG% 3PT% 3PT pg Reb pg Ast pg TO pg ST pg BL pg Team PPG FG% 3PT% 3PT pg Reb pg Ast pg TO pg ST pg BL pg NCS 76.3 45.20% 34.70% 7 35.5 13.2 9.5 7.2 3.6 Purdue 83.5 49.10% 40.60% 8.3 40.8 18.9 11.3 5.5 3.7

Player Notes:

Zach Edey - Big Ten POY, NCAA Ranks - #1 Points per game, #9 blocks, #2 double-doubles, #11 FG %, #1 field goals, FT attempts, FT made, #2 total rebounds, #1 offensive rebounds, #2 rebounds per game

Braden Smith - NCAA Ranks - #1 total assists, #2 assists per game

Boilermaker Key Player Profiles (UTenn starters) Player Class Pos Height Weight PPG 3PT% 3PTApg REB ASST STL BLK Player Class Pos Height Weight PPG 3PT% 3PTApg REB ASST STL BLK Zach Edey SR C 7'4" 300 25 50.0% 0.1 12 2 0 2.2 Braden Smith SO G 6'0" 175 12.2 43.9% 3.3 5.8 7.5 2 0.1 Lance Jones GR G 6'1" 200 11.8 35.5% 5.8 2.7 2 1 0.2 Fletcher Loyer SO G 6'4" 180 10.6 44.1% 3.7 2.1 2 1 0 Trey Kaufman-Renn SO F 6'9" 230 6.4 33.3% 0.6 4.1 0.9 0 0.4 Bench Primary Mason Gillis SR F 6'6" 225 6.8 47.5% 3.2 3.9 1.8 0 0 Camden Heide RS FR F 6'7" 205 3.4 46.2% 1.1 1.9 0.4 0 0.2 Myles Colvin FR G 6'5" 200 3.6 42.9% 1.9 0.9 0.4 0 0.1

Reviewing the Boilermaker’s Four Losses Date Team Score FG 3PT FT Reb Stl Blk TO Pts in Pnt Foul Date Team Score FG 3PT FT Reb Stl Blk TO Pts in Pnt Foul 3/16 Pur 75 23-51 45.1% 5-16 31.3% 24-32 75% 46 3 5 16 (0 Pts off TO) 26 17 Wisc 76 32-74 43.2% 7-32 21.9% 5-9 55.6% 32 8 0 5 (15 Pts off TO) 38 28 2/18 Pur 69 23-53 43.4% 3-9 33.3% 20-20 100% 36 3 5 14 (5 Pts off TO) 32 14 OSU 73 28-58 48.3% 7-21 33.3% 10-11 90.9% 23 9 3 6 (22 Pts off TO) 24 20 1/9 Pur 72 24-57 42.1% 13-33 39.4% 11-15 73.3% 34 1 2 14 (7 Pts off TO) 20 16 Neb 88 29-57 50.9% 14-23 60.9% 16-19 84.2% 30 9 3 9 (18 Pts off TO) 28 17 12/1 Pur 88 26-60 43.3% 5-19 26.3% 31-41 75.6% 52 1 4 17 (6 Pts off TO) 36 27 NW 92 31-66 47% 10-20 50% 20-32 62.5% 27 8 1 3 (20 Pts off TO) 38 29

Key Differences:

Steals - There was a significant advantage in steals by the winning teams in each game

Turnovers / Points off / FG attempts - Each winning team forced 14 or more turnovers, had a double digit advantage in points off turnovers, and matched or exceeded Purdue’s field goal attempts.

Points in Paint - Interestingly, three of the winning teams won the points in the paint

3PT shooting - Each winning team made more 3PT shots and held Purdue well below their 40.6% season average

For the Wolfpack to Win

Calendar Note: Purdue lost once in December, January, February, and March. Now it’s April.

Traditional strategy is the best strategy - Every coach’s strategy against Purdue for four years has been ‘slow the big guy, stop the other guys.’ (aka “He’s going to get his, don’t let the other guys beat you”) Edey accounts for 29.9% of their offense on the season. Our strategy should be the same, but additionally let’s make PG Braden Smith’s (NCAA #2 apg) day as tough as possible. Just like Marquette’s Kolek (#1 NCAA apg), he makes this offense click. He averages 33.7 minutes per game, let’s keep the pressure on him and wear him out. Three point shooting - Purdue is a very good 3PT shooting team (40.6%). 3PT shooting accounts for 29.8% of their scoring (almost identical to Edey’s) Keep on defending the 3PT line as well as we have. Without the 3PT shot falling, they have to rely on the other two legs of their offense, Edey and free throw shooting. Matchups - O’Connell (6’2”) should get Smith (6’0”), Morsell (6’3”) will probably get Jones (6’1”) since he’s the biggest 3PT threat, Horne (6’2”) should get Loyer (6’4”), Diarra (6’10”) will get Kaufman-Renn (6’9”). Other than center, we match up well size wise. Their two starting bigs have only taken 26 total 3PT shots and made 9 on the season, so DJ Burns, Ben Middlebrooks, and Mo Diarra won’t need to worry about that. Turnovers - As noted above in reviewing their losses, the winning teams created steals and forced turnovers. This is our opportunity to counter their normal high FG% and rebounding advantages.

** Wish List **

We’re going to watch two excellent 300+ pound centers in an epic ‘do or die’ battle. Let them play. Let’s not have fouls decide which team plays for the national championship.

Go Pack!