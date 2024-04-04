Transfer Update: NC State Signed Brandon Huntley-Hatfield

BREAKING: NC State men's basketball just landed its first transfer commitment!!



Former Louisville F Brandon Huntley-Hatfield is joining the Wolfpack after averaging 12.9 points and 8.4 rebounds per game this year.



DJ Burns hosted him on his OV.



️: https://t.co/zB7tGEiDZb pic.twitter.com/QX7DPo19fM — Ethan McDowell (@ethanmmcdowell) April 4, 2024

State signs 6’ 10” 240 Brandon Huntley-Hatfield a great cornerstone of our next transfer recruiting class who should slip into our starting lineup right away. He started 53 of 56 games his last two seasons at Louisville.

He averaged 12.9 points and 8.4 rebounds last season. He had double digit rebounds 12 times this past season. He played 30.8 minutes per game.

He played two seasons at Louisville after playing his freshman season at Tennessee.

DJ Burns hosted him on his official visit. It was going to happen.

With Huntley-Hatfield joining incoming freshmen Paul McNeil and Trey Parker, we currently have one available scholarship to fill for next season.