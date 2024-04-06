NC State Ends the season 63-50 to Purdue

Game Summary:

Basketball is a game of offense and defense. Our defense was excellent, we held Purdue 20 points under their season average, but our offense could only muster 50 points, 26 points below our average.

This one started rough, with DJ Burns missing a jumper and picking up his first foul in the first 57 seconds of the game. Then Michael O’Connell injured his leg on a breakaway at about the 14 minute mark and really didn’t. The Boilermakers pulled out to a 10-point lead at the 10:11 point game. The Pack kept closing the lead, but other than forcing turnovers, the Pack struggled to stop Purdue from scoring. We were down 35-29 at the half.

The second half was a continuous parade of the Pack missing shots, mostly decent looks. We went 8-28 in the second half. The Boilermakers were up 9 at the 9:51 point and we never got closer. At the 2:50 point Purdue was up 20. We made it a little closer, cutting it to 13, but never really threatened.

It was an unbelievable season, the team can be proud. I am sorry to see it end.

Four Factors Teams eFG% TO% OR% FTR Teams eFG% TO% OR% FTR NCS 41.20% 17.30% 16.70% 7.00% Purdue 49.10% 25.00% 33.30% 18.20%

Overall Takeaways:

The Pack could not defend the 3PT line as it has recently, and Purdue shot 40% hitting 10-25.

Purdue dominated the rebounding 41-28, leading both offensive and defensive

The Pack had 10 assists on 21 made field goals

State forced 16 turnovers, but only got 10 points off those turnovers

Keatts Comments

“We had a great game plan coming in, the difference was that some of the shots we normally make didn’t go in”

“I couldn’t be more proud of this team. They are champions.”

“They have made incredible memories for the university and themselves”

Wolfpack Player Highlights Player PTS REB ASST STL BLK Player PTS REB ASST STL BLK DJ Horne 20 6 1 1 Jayden Taylor 11 2 0 2 0 DJ Burns 8 1 4 0 1 Ben Middlebrooks 2 7 3 1 0

Individual Highlights

DJ Horne had 20 points to lead the team

Breon Pass added some excellent minutes to help cover for losing O’Connell with 4 points, 1 rebound and a steal

Ben Middlebrooks played well, only 2 points but 7 rebounds, 3 assists, and a steal

Box Score