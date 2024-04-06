Thank You 2024 ACC Men’s Basketball Champions

There are two distinct groups regularly on this site, the few, the proud, the senior class, we who have lived through this before- and those who thought we were exaggerating. Now you guys know. What an intense, incredible experience! From the lowest points (Oh no, not another coaching search), to beating UNC for the ACC Championship, and then the run to the Final Four. We will cherish, talk about, and amaze others hearing about these 26 days forever.

Thank You! The DJ ‘Big 30’ Burns era comes to a close. Those quick feet, smooth moves, and great hands! The shades! The grin! He is an unforgettable Wolfpack legend. And DJ Horne taking the long way back to his hometown to help us hang a banner, getting the tough baskets for us when no one else could, 29 points against UNC, flashing the double bird at the refs in frustration, most 3PT shots in a season by a Pack player, he’ll be seriously missed. And, no matter what else you remember about Casey’s great three years here, watching him guard RJ Davis in the ACC Championship game should forever be etched in our brains as how great defense is played. Thank you, guys! See you next season at PNC when they hang the banners you won.

Thank You! Two admissions, when we hired Keatts I did not think he was our best choice. Only 3 seasons experience at a mid-major worried me. And secondly, like many of us – and if Giglio is right, that includes Keatts – I had gotten discouraged by the losing and expected him to be replaced. And probably by another ‘up and comer’ - rinse and repeat. I was not encouraged by our long-term program prospects. Using my excellent 20/20 hindsight: AD Debbie Yow is a former basketball player and head basketball coach at three universities. Maybe she knows a good basketball coach when she sees one? At least better than me? All season Keatts told us this was a very good team and that we were just a few plays away from winning many of the games we lost. He also said repeatedly that the ACC was a tough league this year despite the media narrative. Maybe he knows what he is talking about? At least better than me? Look at us now! Keatts has cemented his legacy at State and locked down an extension that we are all really happy about. Season tickets purchased, can’t wait for next season. KKIAW!

You can look at our incredible 9 game run in many, many ways. And we will, until the sun burns out. Here’s just one lens, remembering some of the challenges we faced and the amazing efforts by the players to overcome those challenges.

The Nine Game Run revisited Opponent Score KP Prediction The Challenge Who Stepped up Opponent Score KP Prediction The Challenge Who Stepped up Louisville 94-85 Pack 80-71 DJ Horne out, Keatts' job in jeopardy Casey Morsell - 25 pts (career best against an ACC team), Breon Pass's 3PT shot! Syracuse 83-65 Pack 78-77 DJ Horne off bench, not sure of status Jayden Taylor - 18 pts, career high 9 reb Duke 74-69 Duke 80-70 AP #13 Just lost to them by 15 ten days earlier Mo Diarra - career highs 14 pts and 4 blocks, 16 rebounds Virginia 73-65 OT UVA 63-62 Down 3, 5.3 seconds to play, 84.7% FT shooter on line Michael O'Connell'S 3PT shot!!! UNC 84-76 UNC 80-71 AP #5 UNC, lost both games to them during season DJ Horne - 29 pts, DJ Burns - 20 pts & career high 7 assists, DJB - ACCT MVP Texas Tech 80-67 TT 76-73 AP #22, Keatts had never won an NCAAT game Ben Middlebrooks - 21 pts career high, Mo Diarra - 17 pts career high Oakland 79-73 OT Pack 77-70 Down 1- 55 seconds left DJ Burns Jr - 24 / 11 - second double-double of the season, O'Connell season high 8 assists Marquette 67-58 Mar 78-72 AP #8 - Kolek best APG in NCAA DJ Burns Jr - tied career high 7 assists Duke 76-64 Duke 78-69 AP #13, Diarra was going to have to play without nourishment O'Connell - career high 11 rebounds, DJ Burns Jr - 29pts, most points in NCAAT ever by Pack player, NCAA Region MOP

In Summary

Back in the early 80’s we were frustrated that we weren’t replicating the success from ’74. Then ’83 happened, and the program peaked again. Since Valvano left, we’ve been trying/hoping to be that program again.

I want to believe this changes our program from one with a great history, to one with a great future. I believe this experience will infuse the coaches, the players, and the long-suffering fanbase with higher aspirations and confidence that we can get there again. And I believe we will.

Welcome to the new world.