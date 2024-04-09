Talking Transfers

Now that the season is officially over, (Congrats & thank you UConn), it’s time to start thinking about the 2024-2025 roster and how we’ll be affected by the transfer portal. The current overall roster status is in a table at the bottom of the article. At the moment, we have one open scholarship to fill. However, Coach Keatts normally does his post season player interviews during the week following the end of the season, and that might result in additional transfer announcements. Also, there are NIL conversations to be had, that too will impact transfer decisions. It may be a few weeks before we know who will return.

2024 Portal Notes

Schedule - Undergraduate athletes can submit their names from March 18 to May 1. Graduates can submit them anytime.

New This Year – After multiple states filed lawsuits against the NCAA that are yet to be resolved, the NCAA granted immediate eligibility to multiyear transfers through the end of this year’s spring sports period. This means that, temporarily, anyone can transfer and play if they submit their name at the applicable time. The NCAA Division 1 Council meets April 17-18 and will consider making this permanent.

What are we losing?

LJ Thomas has submitted his name in the portal. After a promising freshman season, he was not able to get the minutes he’d hoped for this season. Best of luck at Austin Peay.

Casey Morsell, DJ Burns, and DJ Horne have exhausted their eligibility. While they take a boatload of statistics with them, the fact that they were five-year players was a significant factor in our late season success. That experience will be missed. Offensively, in late game situations, when we needed a basket, we turned to either Horne or Burns. And defensively, Morsell usually took the toughest assignment. Statistically they averaged in total 40.9 points (54.1% of team), 10.3 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game. Casey started every game this season, DJ Burns all but one, and DJ Horne started 36.

Needs for next season:

Defense – By season’s end, we were a very good defensive team. Morsell leaves big shoes to fill as an excellent one-on-one defender. Horne and Morsell had two of our three highest season totals in steals. Burns struggled at times defensively, hopefully Huntley-Hatfield will be an upgrade defensively at that position. Having he and Middlebrooks, both 6’10” 240, sharing center could make us solid defensively in the middle.

Offense – Horne set the record for made 3PT shots in a season. Impossible to replace, but it’s a priority to find consistent 3PT shooting. Incoming freshman Paul McNeil is a shooter, but it would be nice not to have to rely on him immediately. Burns was an unstoppable inside scoring threat. Huntley-Hatfield will help with interior scoring.

Assists – We saw in the post season that the Pack is a much better team when we move the ball around, we averaged 14.5 APG during the 9-game streak. We averaged 13.1 APG for the season. Half of that is leaving. Kam Woods may be able to help, last season (‘22-’23) at NC A&T he had 4 or more assists 13 times.

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield

Our first transfer signing is a good one. He has started 66 games in his career, 53 of 56 games in his two seasons at Louisville.

DJ Burns is one of a kind, Coach Keatts changed the Pack’s style of play to take advantage of his talents. Huntley-Hatfield is a different type of player, the Pack will play differently with him on the court. There will never be another Big 30, but I think we’re going to like Huntley-Hatfield too.

Statistic: DJ Burns / Brandon Huntley-Hatfield

Points per game: 12.9 / 12.9 Season high points: 29 / 29 Twenty point games last season: 4 / 6 Mins per game: 24.9 / 30.8 FG%: (231-435) 53.1% / (157-277) 56.7% FT%: 68% / 67.2% Off Reb – Def Reb – Tot Reb per game: 1.3 – 2.7 – 4.0 / 2.6 – 5.8 – 8.4 Assists Per Game: 2.9 / 1.0 Season total blocks: 26 / 26 Games with four or more fouls (fouled out): 7 (2) / 6 (3)