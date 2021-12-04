College Football Conference Championship Saturday - Open Thread

It’s the weekend for conference championship games in college football. C-USA and the Pac-12 kicked things off last night for us. UTSA hung on to beat Western Kentucky by 8 for the C-USA title while Utah took Oregon to the woodshed to capture the Pac-12 title.

The weekly ‘What to Watch’ segment has you covered with the full list of games and what’s at stake. Saturday schedule is copied below for ease of reference, but head back over to that post for some more insight about each game. FCS playoff games also included:

[BIG XII] 18/16 Baylor vs 14/6 Oklahoma State - 12:00pm - ABC

[MAC] 89/97 Kent State @ 101/98 Northern Illinois - 12:00pm - ESPN

FCS/126 Kennesaw State @ FCS/131 East Tennessee State - 2:00pm - ESPN+

FCS/119 SE Louisiana @ FCS/83 James Madison - 2:00pm - ESPN+

[MWC] 80/78 Utah State @ 39/43 San Diego State - 3:00pm - FOX

FCS/123 Incarnate Word @ FCS/85 Sam Houston - 3:00pm - ESPN+

[SBC] 31/35 Appalachian State @ 57/47 Louisiana - 3:30pm - ESPN

FCS/108 Southern Illinois @ FCS/55 North Dakota State - 3:30pm - ESPN+

[SEC] 1/1 Georgia vs 3/2 Alabama - 4:00pm - CBS

[AAC] 29/40 Houston @ 5/7 Cincinnati - 4:00pm - ABC

[SWAC] FCS/205 Prairie View A&M @ FCS/165 Jackson State - 4:00pm - ESPN2

FCS/150 UT Martin @ FCS/109 Montana State - 4:00pm - ESPN+

[BIG TEN] 4/4 Michigan vs 21/18 Iowa - 8:00pm - FOX

[ACC] 11/20 Pittsburgh vs 32/21 Wake Forest - 8:00pm - ABC

FCS/64 South Dakota State @ FCS/110 Sacramento State - 9:00pm - ESPN+

74/62 USC vs 68/63 California - 11:00pm - FS1

One other storyline to follow today with Oregon’s game already out of the way: