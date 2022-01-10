FBS National Championship - Open Thread

Georgia and Alabama meet for the second time this season tonight at 8:00pm on ESPN to determine your 2021-2022 season FBS National Champion. ESPN will have about 416 other ways to watch the game, so feel free to tune into your desired telecast... or your preferred radio broadcast if you’re wanting to go FDR Fireside Chat style. That’s your call, man. Do you.

Anyways, let’s chat about it while ignoring the vast chasm completely devoid of college football games that awaits us at the conclusion of the game.

Oh... Oh my goodness, what have I done?!