College football Saturday open thread

Y’know the nice thing about college football Saturday? It’s college football Saturday. We have a few hours to kill before we spend a few hours killing Boston College, so let’s see what we got.

And have you guys SEEN what is happening at Miami? I feel like there needs to be an entire college football TMZ-type site for what is happening at Miami.

(Via PW as always.)

Saturday

15/9 LSU @ 31/35 Arkansas - 12:00pm - ESPN

47/53 Missouri @ 5/5 Tennessee - 12:00pm - CBS

48/47 Purdue @ 29/31 Illinois - 12:00pm - ESPN2

69/65 Liberty @ 121/134 UConn - 12:00pm - CBSSN

91/100 Virginia Tech @ 76/56 Duke - 12:00pm - ESPN3

51/51 Pittsburgh @ 80/82 Virginia - 12:00pm - ACCN

51/51 Rice @ 80/82 Western Kentucky - 2:00pm - ESPN+

100/115 Boston College @ 41/36 NC State - 3:30pm - ACCN

4/3 Alabama @ 10/19 Ole Miss - 3:30pm - CBS

32/22 Louisville @ 18/15 Clemson - 3:30pm - ESPN

35/46 Maryland @ 12/10 Penn State - 3:30pm - FOX

28/32 UCF @ 42/44 Tulane - 3:30pm - ESPN2

23/20 Wisconsin @ 24/28 Iowa - 3:30pm - FS1

74/83 Miami @ 96/96 Georgia Tech - 3:30pm - ESPN3

45/68 Appalachian State @ 55/84 Marshall - 3:30pm - ESPN+

39/49 South Carolina @ 37/29 Florida - 4:00pm - SECN

1/2 Georgia @ 21/23 Mississippi State - 7:00pm - ESPN

30/27 Washington @ 7/6 Oregon - 7:00pm - FOX

14/17 Kansas State @ 17/12 Baylor - 7:00pm - FS1

44/39 Kansas @ 50/43 Texas Tech - 7:00pm - ESPN+

8/13 TCU @ 6/7 Texas - 7:30pm - ABC

38/40 North Carolina @ 40/37 Wake Forest - 7:30pm - ESPN2

27/21 Florida State @ 58/48 Syracuse - 8:00pm - ACCN

85/73 Stanford @ 11/8 Utah - 10:00pm - ESPN

89/71 Arizona @ 9/18 UCLA - 10:30pm - FOX