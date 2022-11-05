College football Saturday open thread

Georgia is still the best team in the country despite losing almost its entire defense to the NFL, but Tennessee has become one hell of an exciting thorn in the usual Bama/UGA discussion, which I appreciate very much. Can the Vawls keep it rolling today in Athens? I hope so, because UGA is the most boring great football program on earth, and it deserves penalties for this.
But that game ain’t ‘til 3:30, and we aren’t up ‘til 8. We have got to stop being good at football—my heart cannot take these long waits for kickoff anymore.
Saturday
73/52 Air Force @ 90/104 Army - 11:30am - CBS
46/42 Texas Tech @ 10/12 TCU - 12:00pm - FOX
37/35 North Carolina @ 81/84 Virginia - 12:00pm - ACCN
97/99 Georgia Tech @ 91/92 Virginia Tech - 12:30pm - ESPN3
17/15 Baylor @ 12/16 Oklahoma - 3:00pm - ESPN+
5/4 Tennessee @ 2/3 Georgia - 3:30pm - CBS
19/17 Oklahoma State @ 52/48 Kansas - 3:30pm - FS1
48/44 Syracuse @ 59/61 Pittsburgh - 3:30pm - ACCN
30/30 UCF @ 63/68 Memphis - 3:30pm - ESPN2
72/74 Liberty @ 27/25 Arkansas - 4:00pm - SECN
3/2 Alabama @ 16/11 LSU - 7:00pm - ESPN
6/9 Texas @ 14/13 Kansas State - 7:00pm - FS1
51/56 Houston @ 54/55 SMU - 7:00pm - NFLN
11/8 Clemson @ 32/18 Notre Dame - 7:30pm - NBC
41/70 James Madison @ 44/26 Louisville - 7:30pm - ESPNU
33/33 Florida State @ 62/64 Miami - 7:30pm - ABC
34/32 Wake Forest @ 43/45 NC State - 8:00pm - ACCN
9/20 UCLA @ 70/58 Arizona State - 9:30pm - FS1
83/63 California @ 18/10 USC - 10:30pm - ESPN
Loading comments...