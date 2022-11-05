College football Saturday open thread

Georgia is still the best team in the country despite losing almost its entire defense to the NFL, but Tennessee has become one hell of an exciting thorn in the usual Bama/UGA discussion, which I appreciate very much. Can the Vawls keep it rolling today in Athens? I hope so, because UGA is the most boring great football program on earth, and it deserves penalties for this.

But that game ain’t ‘til 3:30, and we aren’t up ‘til 8. We have got to stop being good at football—my heart cannot take these long waits for kickoff anymore.

Anyway, here’s the day ahead:

Saturday

73/52 Air Force @ 90/104 Army - 11:30am - CBS

46/42 Texas Tech @ 10/12 TCU - 12:00pm - FOX

37/35 North Carolina @ 81/84 Virginia - 12:00pm - ACCN

97/99 Georgia Tech @ 91/92 Virginia Tech - 12:30pm - ESPN3

17/15 Baylor @ 12/16 Oklahoma - 3:00pm - ESPN+

5/4 Tennessee @ 2/3 Georgia - 3:30pm - CBS

19/17 Oklahoma State @ 52/48 Kansas - 3:30pm - FS1

48/44 Syracuse @ 59/61 Pittsburgh - 3:30pm - ACCN

30/30 UCF @ 63/68 Memphis - 3:30pm - ESPN2

72/74 Liberty @ 27/25 Arkansas - 4:00pm - SECN

3/2 Alabama @ 16/11 LSU - 7:00pm - ESPN

6/9 Texas @ 14/13 Kansas State - 7:00pm - FS1

51/56 Houston @ 54/55 SMU - 7:00pm - NFLN

11/8 Clemson @ 32/18 Notre Dame - 7:30pm - NBC

41/70 James Madison @ 44/26 Louisville - 7:30pm - ESPNU

33/33 Florida State @ 62/64 Miami - 7:30pm - ABC

34/32 Wake Forest @ 43/45 NC State - 8:00pm - ACCN

9/20 UCLA @ 70/58 Arizona State - 9:30pm - FS1