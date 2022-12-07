Louisville hires native son Jeff Brohm as head football coach

Louisville has found its replacement for Scott Satterfield, who left for the Cincinnati Bearcats job earlier this week. The Cardinals will be welcoming home a former QB and hometown kid.

Jeff Brohm and @LouisvilleFB are in the process of finalizing a deal to bring Brohm back to his alma mater as head coach, sources tell ESPN. The deal would be for six years in the $35 million range. Brohm has been at @BoilerFootball the past six seasons. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) December 7, 2022

Brohm is 66-44 overall as a head coach, including stops at Western Kentucky (30-10) and Purdue (36-34). He seemed on his way out with the Boilermakers as he followed up his 7-6 debut season of 2017 with successively lower win totals over each of the next three years, but bounced back by going 17-9 over the last two seasons. Purdue played for the Big Ten championship this year.

Other than Joe Tiller’s 12-year run at the school in the 1990’s and 2000’s, Purdue has not had regular success on the gridiron since 1980. Brohm and Tiller are the only two of the seven Boilermaker head coaches since Jim Young left in 1981 to have multiple winning seasons with the school.

At Western Kentucky, Brohm’s other college head coaching experience, he followed (and built on) Willie Taggart’s and Bobby Petrino’s success with the Hilltoppers. He led the team to the Conference-USA title in both 2015 and 2016.

Brohm was Louisville’s starting quarterback for the 1992 and 1993 seasons under Howard Schnellenberger, back when the Cardinals were an Independent program. He led the team to a win in the 1993 Liberty Bowl.

No word yet if Brohm will be taking his younger brother Brian (Louisville’s starting QB from 2005-2007 and Jeff’s Offensive Coordinator at Purdue) with him, but it’s probably a safe assumption.