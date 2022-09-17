College football Saturday open thread

We’ve got a lengthy wait for kickoff so in the meantime, feel free to discuss the afternoon’s proceedings here. Or post tailgating pictures when you get to Carter-Finley to make me jealous.

From PirateWolf’s W2W post, here’s what to keep an eye on before the State game:

1/2 Georgia @ 46/48 South Carolina - 12:00pm - ESPN

126/149 UConn @ 4/8 Michigan - 12:00pm - ABC

29/33 Purdue @ 54/41 Syracuse - 12:00pm - ESPN2

66/84 Western Kentucky @ 81/74 Indiana - 12:00pm - BTN

97/110 Old Dominion @ 75/90 Virginia - 2:00pm - ACCN

74/59 California @ 18/17 Notre Dame - 2:30pm - NBC

19/28 BYU @ 27/14 Oregon - 3:30pm - FOX

6/24 Ole Miss @ 92/93 Georgia Tech - 3:30pm - ABC

14/10 Penn State @ 30/61 Auburn - 3:30pm - CBS

83/115 Troy @ 57/42 Appalachian State - 3:30pm - ESPN+

85/68 Kansas @ 48/64 Houston - 4:00pm - ESPNU

76/82 Liberty @ 37/29 Wake Forest - 5:00pm - ACCN

FCS/180 Campbell @ 67/71 East Carolina - 6:00pm - ESPN+

15/11 Mississippi State @ 25/23 LSU - 6:00pm - ESPN