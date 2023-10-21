College football Saturday open thread

Not the most compelling slate of the season, at least on paper, but there will be hijinks somewhere. The only decent ACC games come late, though no question the centerpiece today is Minnesota-Iowa at 3:30, where the over/under is like 31 points. Iowa football, baby.

Other notable games today, from PW’s W2W post:

8/4 Penn State @ 2/2 Ohio State - 12:00pm - FOX

30/46 UCF @ 7/3 Oklahoma - 12:00pm - FOX

93/92 Boston College @ 70/81 Georgia Tech - 12:00pm - ACCN

12/13 Tennessee @ 9/5 Alabama - 3:30pm - CBS

34/43 Washington State @ 6/8 Oregon - 3:30pm - ABC

44/56 Pittsburgh @ 64/78 Wake Forest - 3:30pm - ACCN

43/33 Oklahoma State @ 47/41 West Virginia - 3:30pm - ESPN

68/77 Toledo @ 80/83 Miami (OH) - 4:00pm - ESPNU

74/75 UTSA @ 91/88 Florida Atlantic - 6:00pm - ESPN+

84/98 Virginia @ 15/17 North Carolina - 6:30pm - CW

20/14 Ole Miss @ 45/42 Auburn - 7:00pm - ESPN

22/26 Duke @ 11/10 Florida State - 7:30pm - ABC

24/21 Utah @ 14/19 USC - 8:00pm - FOX

13/20 Clemson @ 16/31 Miami - 8:00pm - ACCN

90/93 Arizona State @ 4/9 Washington - 10:30pm - FS1