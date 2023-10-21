College football Saturday open thread

Not the most compelling slate of the season, at least on paper, but there will be hijinks somewhere. The only decent ACC games come late, though no question the centerpiece today is Minnesota-Iowa at 3:30, where the over/under is like 31 points. Iowa football, baby.
Other notable games today, from PW’s W2W post:
8/4 Penn State @ 2/2 Ohio State - 12:00pm - FOX
30/46 UCF @ 7/3 Oklahoma - 12:00pm - FOX
93/92 Boston College @ 70/81 Georgia Tech - 12:00pm - ACCN
12/13 Tennessee @ 9/5 Alabama - 3:30pm - CBS
34/43 Washington State @ 6/8 Oregon - 3:30pm - ABC
44/56 Pittsburgh @ 64/78 Wake Forest - 3:30pm - ACCN
43/33 Oklahoma State @ 47/41 West Virginia - 3:30pm - ESPN
68/77 Toledo @ 80/83 Miami (OH) - 4:00pm - ESPNU
74/75 UTSA @ 91/88 Florida Atlantic - 6:00pm - ESPN+
84/98 Virginia @ 15/17 North Carolina - 6:30pm - CW
20/14 Ole Miss @ 45/42 Auburn - 7:00pm - ESPN
22/26 Duke @ 11/10 Florida State - 7:30pm - ABC
24/21 Utah @ 14/19 USC - 8:00pm - FOX
13/20 Clemson @ 16/31 Miami - 8:00pm - ACCN
90/93 Arizona State @ 4/9 Washington - 10:30pm - FS1
23/25 UCLA @ 100/97 Stanford - 10:30pm - ESPN
