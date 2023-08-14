Preseason AP top 25 released; NC State receives one vote

NC State will begin the 2023 season well under the national radar, not that that’s a huge surprise. In the preseason AP Poll released Monday afternoon, the Wolfpack received one vote at No. 25.

The person responsible for that vote? Why, it’s Mike Niziolek of the Bloomington Herald-Times, of course. We salute you and your tremendous foresight, Mike Niziolek!

Georgia is the near-unanimous No. 1, garnering 60 of 63 first-place votes; Michigan, Ohio State, Alabama, and LSU round out the top five.

There are three ACC schools ranked, with Florida State at No. 8, Clemson at No. 9, and UNC at No. 21. It’s reasonable to slot FSU ahead of Clemson at this point, given what we know about the Seminoles’ QB and what we don’t about Clemson’s, but I’ll be surprised if the Tigers aren’t ranked ahead of the Noles come the postseason.