College football Saturday open thread

Still feeling sour after sleeping the game off, but as the saying goes, you can’t let a team beat you twice, so I am ready to continue to watch and enjoy college football. Probably. Might mostly hate-watch, as some heartbreaking losses will probably improve my mood.

Up first, let’s see if Clemson can find a new and creative way to lose!

Matchups of interest this afternoon, via PW’s W2W post:

Saturday

5/10 USC @ 79/72 Colorado - 12:00pm - FOX

32/38 Florida @ 23/37 Kentucky - 12:00pm - ESPN

16/22 Clemson @ 30/34 Syracuse - 12:00pm - ABC

12/12 Texas A&M @ 36/36 Arkansas - 12:00pm - SECN

98/105 Virginia @ 96/92 Boston College - 2:00pm - CW

2/3 Georgia @ 35/33 Auburn - 3:30pm - CBS

40/39 Kansas @ 7/6 Texas - 3:30pm - ABC

126/132 Bowling Green @ 74/78 Georgia Tech - 3:30pm - ACCN

102/125 Old Dominion @ 71/65 Marshall - 3:30pm - ESPN+

61/45 Boise State @ 41/67 Memphis - 4:00pm - ESPN2

21/17 LSU @ 22/13 Ole Miss - 6:00pm - ESPN

11/11 Notre Dame @ 24/32 Duke - 7:30pm - ABC

43/30 South Carolina @ 14/16 Tennessee - 7:30pm - SECN

53/58 Pittsburgh @ 80/86 Virginia Tech - 8:00pm - ACCN

56/41 West Virginia @ 26/20 TCU - 8:00pm - ESPN2