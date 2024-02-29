College football officials already talking about a 14-team playoff

As you may have heard, the College Football Playoff is expanding to 12 teams beginning in 2024. And as it turns out, this format may last all of two seasons. Yahoo’s Ross Dellinger reported yesterday that officials already are discussing a 14-team format, with the impetus for that the impending expiration of the CFP television contract.

Under this particular proposal, the SEC and Big Ten would each receive three auto-bids, while the Big 12 and ACC would receive two apiece. There’d be one bid for the Group of Five, plus three at-large spots.

What would be the point of conference championship games in the power conferences with all those auto-bids, you might ask? I don’t know. There wouldn’t seem to be any. Nobody cares about pride. Pride’s just an imaginary thing, it’s not money!

Are three auto-bids for a single conference excessive? No doubt about it. Especially for the Big Ten, which lately boasts 1.5 good quarterbacks in a good year. Oregon and USC may boost the over/under to 2.5 but still the odds of having to endure some over-polished junk factory like Penn State or Wisconsin in any given year remain deplorably higher than zero. No one has asked for this. I spend most of the regular season avoiding Big Ten football because I value my time and I have enough problems without blood spewing from my eyeballs.

But it’s the Big Ten and SEC’s world now, and the rest of us are just along for whatever they want to do.