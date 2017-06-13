Joe Dunand celebrates with A-Rod after getting drafted by Marlins

Possibly you may have heard this a time or two or five hundred over the last few years, but it’s true: NC State’s Joe Dunand is related to Alex Rodriguez. Uncle A-Rod joined his nephew on Monday night to watch the MLB Draft:

Celebrating tonight... Lil' Joe is a Marlin! @joedunand #ProudUncle #DNA #familia #305 A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Jun 12, 2017 at 9:34pm PDT

(tip of the cap to ESPN)

The slot value of the No. 51 pick is around $1.4 million, so Dunand and his family definitely have plenty to celebrate. That doesn’t really look like a kid who wants to come back to college, if you ask me.

Oddly enough, Dunand is actually the second player related to A-Rod that Eliott Avent has coached in Raleigh. The other is short stop Jonathan Diaz, who’s had a few cups of coffee in the majors here and there.

With 10 rounds of the 2017 MLB Draft complete, Dunand is the only NC State player off the board. That undoubtedly will change Wednesday, during rounds 11-40.