NC State baseball releases 2022 schedule

We are less than two months from the start of the 2022 NC State baseball season, which is looking like a welcome respite in mid-February. The Wolfpack opens the year on Feb. 18 in the first of a three-game set against Evansville at Doak Field. NC State begins this season with 13 non-conference games before getting into league play in March.

Because of COVID, the Pack played only three non-conference games before hopping into ACC play last year, so let’s hope we don’t see anything close to a repeat. Those early warm-up games are helpful.

Later on, NC State has a pair of midweek games against East Carolina—at their place in March, at our place in April—which is nice to see. The Pirates had been absent from the schedule for too long. Coastal Carolina, Campbell, and UNC-Wilmington also highlight the non-conference slate.

The league schedule sets up this way:

vs. Notre Dame

at FSU

vs. Georgia Tech

at Clemson

at Virginia Tech

vs. Boston College

at Louisville

vs. UNC

at Duke

vs. Wake Forest



Potentially the three toughest series are right there at the jump, but at least two of them are at home. We should learn a lot about this team over that stretch. Overall it looks manageable—missing UVA and Miami out of the Coastal helps—but there tend not to be a lot of easy series in this league.