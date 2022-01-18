NC State ranked No. 10 in D1Baseball’s preseason top 25

NC State has a whole lot of production to replace in its lineup this spring, but thanks to some key transfer additions, among other things, the Wolfpack has a chance to be pretty damn good once again.

D1Baseball.com released its preseason top 25 on Tuesday morning and slotted the Pack in at No. 10, which is also tops among ACC teams. (Though not by much.) Four teams that joined NC State in Omaha last summer are ranked in the top 10 as well: Texas (No. 1), Vanderbilt (3), Mississippi State (4), and Stanford (6).

Five other ACC teams made the poll, giving the league three teams from each division in the top 25. Florida State is No. 11, Notre Dame is No. 13, Georgia Tech is No. 21, Duke is No. 23, and Miami is No. 25. Both Tech and Duke are crossover opponents for NC State this year.

Non-conference foe East Carolina checks in at No. 12. As usual, the Wolfpack will face plenty of tough games.

NC State baseball begins its season a month from today against Evansville.