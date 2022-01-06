NC State announces planned updates to Doak Field at Dail Park

Finally.

On Thursday, NC State unveiled long overdue and much needed updates to the Wolfpack Baseball team’s home stadium. After the 2022 baseball season is completed, Doak Field at Dail Park will be getting a $15 million upgrade, the first major enhancement to the facility since 2003. Hopefully those upgrades won’t be able to begin until mid-June.

The plan has been separated into three phases - field improvements, competitive team performance spaces and fan experience upgrades. Should fundraising exceed $15 million, additional phases will be added to the project.



More info: https://t.co/QTJyvDTg2z pic.twitter.com/gKQ2TJktGs — #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) January 6, 2022

The upgrades will be in three phases to address three specific areas of need. From the announcement, it’s unclear which area(s) will addressed first, but they will consist of the following:

Competitive Team Performance Spaces - Locker room - Team lounge, nutrition and sports medicine - Weight room - Batting facility - Pitching lab Facility Improvements - New playing surface - LED lighting - Scoreboard and sound system upgrade - Relocated bullpens - Branding opportunities Fan Experience Upgrades - Seating variety and quality - Premium and entertainment space - Concession upgrades-New shaded area

More information can be found at this dedicated website, including some photos.

Oh, sweet! There’s a video!

From the pictures and video, it looks like the home and visitor bullpens will be relocated behind the outfield walls to make more room for fan experience, as well as an improved indoor facility down the right field foul line.

The current grass hill down the left field foul line will get some love, with a covered concourse and some food/beverage options at the top of the hill. If the video is to be believed, that’s 16 draft beer dispensers in that concessions stand. Yes!

The swankiest fan enhancements will be the new concourse down the right field line, with an indoor seating area, raised covered outdoor area, and some designated field-level tents with built-in grills. Can’t wait to see a Pack player catch a foul ball and a tasty hot dog!

Should funding exceed the $15 million goal, there are apparently as-of-yet unnamed additional enhancements which will be made.