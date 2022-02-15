NC State baseball will have 8 games televised in 2022

We’re less than 72 hours away from the start of the 2022 NC State baseball season, as the Pack opens Friday with the first in a three-game set against Evansville in Raleigh. That game won’t be on television (though you can find coverage online), but NC State will have a good amount of TV exposure this spring.

Seven State games will air on the ACC Network, beginning with the Pack’s home game on Feb. 25. One of the Pack’s games against UNC will also appear on ESPNU. The full Wolfpack baseball TV schedule for this season:

Feb. 25 — vs. Quinnipiac (ACC Network)

March 11 — vs. Notre Dame (ACC Network)

March 16 — vs. Coastal Carolina (ACC Network)

March 26 — vs. Georgia Tech (ACC Network)

April 2 — at Clemson (ACC Network)

April 22 — at Louisville (ACC Network)

April 26 — vs. ECU (ACC Network)

May 7 — vs. UNC (ESPNU)

The ACC Network is televising 57 games in total this year, which is nice but still an unsatisfactory number. We may need three to four additional ACC Networks until we reach a point where every league game is on an actual television channel. We simply need to locate an extremely wealthy individual willing to lose money on this as a vanity project.