NC State tops Evansville, 6-4, to win season-opening series

The offense wasn’t quite what it was in the season opener - expecting that would be a bit much - but it was plenty enough as NC State staved off a late Evansville rally to win the game, 6-4.

Matt Willadsen worked through some wildness (4 BB, 2 WP) to toss 4.2 scoreless innings, allowing just one hit while striking out six Purple Aces batters. Canaan Silver followed him up with 3.0 innings of relief in earning the win, finishing off the 5th inning for Willadsen and working scoreless frames in the 6th and the 7th. Silver surrendered a two-run homer in the 8th inning, retired another hitter, then handed the ball off to Logan Whitaker to finish off the game. For Whitaker, now in his fourth year on campus, it was his Wolfpack debut. He ran into trouble in the 9th with the assistance of some NC State defensive miscues, but recorded the final outs just the same, leaving the tying run on base.

On the offensive end, freshman Tommy White was the story again. While he didn’t match his three dinger performance from Friday, he did mash his first grand slam in a Wolfpack uniform, a 6th inning towering shot to center field that pushed the Wolfpack to a 6-0 lead at the time.

White also reached base on the day via a single and a walk - an intentional walk, no less. Seriously, what a debut weekend for the NC State first baseman.

The Wolfpack initially got on the board in the 4th inning thanks to RBI singles by Noah Soles and Devonte Brown, plating Josh Hood and Jacob Cozart, who reached base on a leadoff double and a walk, respectively.

Five State hitters reached base multiple times on the day: Brown (2-for-4, 2B, R, RBI, BB), LuJames Groover (3-for-4, 2 2B, R, HBP), White (2-for-4, HR, R, 4 RBI, BB), Hood (2-for-4, 2B, R), and Soles (3-for-4, R, RBI).

For the second straight game, the defense was shaky for the Pack. State committed three errors, and easily could have had another tacked on.

State will go for the sweep on Sunday at 1:00pm with LHP David Harrison on the mound.