Wolfpack sweeps Evansville with 7-0 victory

NC State jumped out to a 6-0 lead by the 4th inning on Sunday as the Wolfpack cruised to a 7-0 victory over the Evansville Purple Aces, securing a series sweep in the season opening series.

The Pack got a great start out of David Harrison (6.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 4 K), who was manning the mound for the first time in the red and white in nearly a year. Harrison looked as sharp as could be expected, and also benefited from an error-free defense behind him. Garrett Payne pitched scoreless frames over the 7th and 8th innings, allowing a lone hit while striking out two. Justin Lawson made his Wolfpack debut, pitching a clean 9th inning, recording one strikeout.

Wolfpack hitters pounded out 13 hits on the day, led by a 4-for-4 effort from J.T. Jarrett. Tommy White hit yet another home run, his 5th of the season already. This one was a two-run bomb to just right of centerfield in the 4th inning. He was also intentionally walked for the second consecutive day, which has to be a record or something for a true freshman to be intentionally walked multiple times in his first three career games.

Six State hitters reached base safely multiple times on the day: Jarrett (4-for-4, R, RBI), White (2-for-4, HR, R, 2 RBI, BB), Dominic Pilolli (2-for-5, R), Josh Hood (1-for-4, 2B, R, BB), Jacob Cozart (0-for-3, R, 2 BB), and Noah Soles (2-for-3, 2B, RBI, BB). Payton Green recorded a pair of RBIs, while Devonte Brown (1B, SB) and LuJames Groover each scored a run in the complete team effort.

Next up for the Pack is a visit from High Point on Tuesday at 3:00pm.