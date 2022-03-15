NC State escapes Elon with 2-1 victory

In a game visible to almost nobody outside the stadium because it was broadcast on FloSports, NC State squeezed out a road victory over Elon by a 2-1 margin, clinching the win on a game-ending double-play with the tying run on third base.

The big story in this one was the Wolfpack’s pitching, particularly that of starter Logan Whitaker, who tossed 4.2 hitless (and scoreless) innings. Whitaker was pulled from the game after throwing 60 pitches, having allowed just two base runners (both via walk) while striking out five Phoenix batters.

Baker Nelson (1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 BB, 3 K), Canaan Silver (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 BB, 2 K), and Garrett Payne (1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 BB, 1 K) followed Whitaker, keeping the Phoenix scoreless heading into the 9th inning. Wolfpack closer Chris Villaman entered the game and allowed a leadoff single. The next batter hit into what should have been a 5-4-3 double play, but an errant throw by Josh Hood got past J.T. Jarrett and allowed the tying run to reach base with runners on the corners.

Two consecutive wild pitches allowed an Elon run to score and the tying run to reach third base with no outs. Villaman ended the game on four pitches from there, recording a strikeout and then inducing a groundball to Payton Green that produced the game-ending 6-3 double play.

What’s a win without a little drama? And what’s a 2022 NC State baseball game without a couple Wolfpack errors?

State scored both runs in the 2nd inning. Devonte Brown and Will Marcy reached on back-to-back one out bunt singles. Brown scored on a Dom Pilolli sacrifice fly to plate the first run. Marcy scored one batter later on a single to right field by Green.

That was it for the Pack offense on the day. State managed to load the bases with two outs in the 8th inning, but was unable to push across any more runs.

Brown (1-for-2, R, 2 BB), and Gino Groover (1-for-3, BB) were the only State players to reach base multiple times in the game. Elon’s Charlie Granatell (2-for-4, 2B) was the only player in the game to notch multiple hits.

Next up is a home matchup with Coastal Carolina at 7:00pm Wednesday.