NC State bounces back with 5-3 win over NC A&T

After letting the series at Florida State slip through their fingers on Sunday, the Wolfpack bounced back Tuesday afternoon to take care of NC A&T, 5-3. LuJames Groover III and Josh Hood both homered, with Hood’s three-run shot providing the decisive runs for NC State.
Groover’s solo shot came on the second pitch of the bottom of the first.
Garrett Payne got the start on the mound and pitched well through four innings, and had a little help from his friends.
The Aggies began hitting him harder in the fifth, though. NC A&T pushed one across in that frame, and put a couple more on via walks in the sixth, which put an end to Payne’s day. Canaan Silver came in in relief and allowed a two-out, two-run double, then worked around a fielding error to get out of the frame with no additional damage done.
Silver kept A&T off the board in the final three innings, striking out four in the process, to earn the save.
State improved to 12-8 with the win and has yet another challenging weekend series straight ahead with Georgia Tech coming to town. Getting two out of three would sure be helpful.
