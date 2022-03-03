Perfection is overrated anyways; Pack lose to Campbell, 7-4

When you play a 56-game regular season schedule, you’re bound to lose a game or two. Such was the case for NC State on Wednesday night as the Wolfpack was on the wrong end of a 7-4 game in Buies Creek against the Campbell Camels. The loss is the first of the season for the Pack, as they fall to 8-1 on the year. Campbell improved to 3-6.

Not a lot to really get into with this one. Sometimes there are just bad games. That’s baseball, y’all.

NC State was unable to take advantage of three early errors by Campbell, but still maintained a 3-2 lead going into the bottom of the 5th inning. The Camels led off that half inning with a single, followed by a four-pitch walk to put the tying and go-ahead runs on base. A sacrifice bunt (incorrectly ruled as a single) by Ty Babin turned into a run-scoring play for Campbell when NC State pitcher Logan Whitaker failed his PFPs and tried to grab Tommy White’s throw to Gino Groover who was covering first base. The ball tipped off Whitaker’s glove and on down into foul ground, allowing Campbell to score a run and have two more runners in scoring position. A double by Waldy Arias in the next at-bat plated both runners and gave Campbell a 5-3 lead they would not relent.

There were a few bright spots for NC State, including a Devonte Brown home run that was crushed out to left field in the 7th, but overall it was the worst offensive output for the Wolfpack on the year. Even the three runs State scored over the opening two frames were helped by Campbell miscues, a bases loaded hit-by-pitch, and a wild pitch. All told, this was the first game of the year where Wolfpack hitters had more strikeouts (10) than hits (7).

Don’t let me lament too much about a single game offensive output for an 8-1 team that has still scored 116 runs in nine games. Brown (1-for-3, HR, 2 R, 2 RBI, BB, HBP) and Peyton Green (1-for-2, 2 BB) each reached base safely three times in the game while Eddie Eisert notched a pair of singles.

If you’re a fan of watching coaching visits to the mound, this was the game for you. NC State used eight pitchers on the evening while Campbell used five of their own. Baker Nelson was a particular bright spot for the Pack, striking out three batters in his 1.1 innings and allowing just a single base runner.

The Pack are back at it this weekend with a home series against Northeastern Huskies of the CAA. The first game of the series is Friday at 3:00pm at the Doak.