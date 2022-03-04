Wolfpack handled in 6-1 loss to Northeastern

Cam Schlittler was lights out for Northeastern on Friday afternoon, carrying a perfect game into the 5th inning, and ultimately tossing eight shutout innings against NC State in a 6-1 Huskies win. Schlittler stymied the Wolfpack’s bats all game, inducing weak contact and late swings on his way to earning his first win of the season.

Schlittler’s final line: 8.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 5 K.

Carrying the Huskies at the plate was freshman centerfielder Mike Sirota, who was a perfect 3-for-3 on the day with two doubles, a sacrifice fly, a walk, two runs scored, and three runs batted in. Oh, and he stole a base for good measure... and he robbed Devonte Brown of a would-be double off the top of the wall in left center field.

Seriously, if either of those guys want to transfer, they can find homes right here in Raleigh.

Josh Hood was the only bright spot on a horrendous day for the Pack9. Hood finished with three of State’s four hits on the day, going 3-for-4 with a double and a 9th inning solo home run. Payton Green also reached base twice via a single and a hit-by-pitch.

Poor defense again plagued the Wolfpack as State committed three errors in the field. Starting pitching was iffy again, as an inability to locate pitches by Sam HIghfill allowed the Huskies to plate three 1st inning runs. That iffy defense allowed another run across in the 2nd inning.

By the time Northeastern pushed two more runs across in the top of the 9th, the game was already over.

It is worth noting that Garrett Payne was brilliant over his first three innings of relief until running into trouble in the 9th.

State is back at it again tomorrow, squaring off with the Huskies at 2:00pm.