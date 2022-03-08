State overcomes early Spartans run to top UNCG, 13-5

After a quiet four games last week, NC State’s bats came alive Tuesday afternoon in Greensboro, pounding out 17 hits en route to a 13-5 win over UNC-Greensboro. The Wolfpack improve to 9-4 on the season while the Spartans fall to 6-6.

State took an early 1-0 lead on a Josh Hood single that scored Gino Groover, who reached on an error earlier in the inning and moved up a base on the first of Tommy White’s four hits on the afternoon.

The advantage did not last long as UNCG’s own freshman phenom, Kennedy Jones, mashed a long three-run homer. The Spartans chased NC State starter Logan Adams from the game before Adams could record even a single out. It was another painful outing for the junior transfer. Canaan Silver entered the game in relief for State, recording three outs over the two hitters he faced to end the frame.

The Pack retook the lead in the 2nd with the help of some miscues from the Spartans. Peyton Green reached on an error and eventually scored on a wild pitch. Jacob Cozart reached on a single and eventually scored on another Spartan error.

UNCG scored two runs in the bottom of the 2nd on three hits, including a pair of doubles, and an error by Silver. From there, though, Silver was magnificent, recording three consecutive three-up, three-down innings to close out his day. Silver (5.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 K) rightfully earned the win in the game.

Following Silver on the mound, Garrett Payne, Logan Whitaker, and Chris Villaman combined to toss four scoreless innings, allowing four total base runners and recording six combined strikeouts. Payne looked very sharp on the day, while Whitaker worked around allowing two Spartan batters to reach base. Villaman faced on three hitters to record his three outs, but did allow a couple long fly ball outs that may well have left the yard at other parks.

State tied the game with a pair of runs in the top of the 3rd inning, took the lead for good with a four-run 5th, plated another three runs in the 7th, and tacked on one more run for good measure in the 9th on Brady Lavoie’s first career home run in his first career plate appearance.

White (4-for-6, 2B, R, 3 RBI), Will Marcy (3-for-5, R, RBI), Cozart (3-for-5, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI), and Dominic Pilolli (2-for-6, 2B, R, RBI, SB) each recorded multiple hits on the day. J.T. Jarrett (3-for-5, 2B, R) also had a three hit day as he came off the bench to make his return from a hamstring injury that sidelined him for several games.

Devonte Brown (2 BB, R) and Josh Hood (1-for-4, R, RBI, BB, SB) also each reached base safely multiple times in the game.

Kennedy Jones (2-for-5, HR, R, 4 RBI) and Pres Cavenaugh (3-for-5, 2B, 2 R) led UNCG on the day. Wesley Buck (0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K) was the lone Spartan pitcher among six on the day to not allow a run.

NC State will be back in action this Friday as the Wolfpack open ACC play at home against Notre Dame. First pitch for that game is at 6:00pm.