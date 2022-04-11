NC State avoids sweep by beating Virginia Tech 10-3 on Sunday

It wasn’t a great weekend for Wolfpack pitching in Blacksburg, and the Pack dropped two of three to Virginia Tech as a result. NC State allowed 21 runs on Friday—six in the third, 11 in the seventh—on the way to a 21-10 defeat in the series opener. State then dropped an 8-2 decision on Saturday.

Fortunately, NC State got a strong start from Canaan Silver on Sunday: he threw six innings and surrendered just one run on two hits. The offense got off to a quick start, plating three in the first inning, including a Devonte Brown solo shot to lead off the game.

By the time Silver hit the showers, NC State held a 7-1 lead. Chris Villaman entered in relief, making his first appearance of the weekend, and pitched the final three innings. Villaman allowed a couple runs and needed 66 pitches to get through those three innings, but he kept Tech from mounting a serious rally.

At the plate, five State players had multiple hits, led by Dom Pilolli’s 4-5 day. Tommy White had two hits, including this dinger:

The conclusion of this weekend marks the halfway point of ACC play. The Wolfpack hosts Boston College next weekend, and that’s a series that the Pack should win.