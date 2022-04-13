NC State walks off Wilmington, 7-6

NC State went into the bottom of the sixth inning on Tuesday night down 6-2, and it had been a disappointment of a game up to that point. The nice thing about baseball is that while you do have to count the outs, you have all the time in the world.

NC State scored five runs over the final three innings to turn a 6-2 deficit into that result you see above. Hey, these things happen. Also most times these things do not in fact happen and we are very sorry, UNC-Wilmington. Fine, we’re not that sorry.

Wilmington walked a tightrope the last few innings that saw State cut the lead from 6-2 to 6-4. In the ninth, the Seahawks ran out of options. Josh Hood took care of the remainder of this one:

Phew. That was a hell of a regular-season game, and undoubtedly one that has the chance to be a turning point. Big-time effort for a young team that’s still figuring this out. We’ll take it.