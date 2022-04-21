Wolfpack heats up late, pulls away from High Point for win

In a game that nobody outside of Truist Point stadium saw due to some broadcast shenanigans, NC State topped High Point, 13-5.

The Wolfpack jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the 1st inning and pushed that lead to 4-1 in the 4th on a 2-run Tommy White home run. The dinger was White’s 14th of the year which broke the NC State freshman home run record. The Panthers used a 4-run 4th inning to take the lead, keeping it for another inning.

NC State scored nine runs over the final four innings to pull away and capture the victory. State is now 24-11 on the year. High Point fell to 12-26.

Six Wolfpack players notched multiple hits on the day with Devonte Brown leading the charge. Brown (4-for-6, 3B, HR, 3 R, RBI) finished just a double shy of the cycle, and his 6th inning lead off home run tied the game and sparked the Pack’s late offensive surge. White (3-for-4, HR, 2 R, 2 RBI, 2 BB), Dominic Pilolli (3-for-4, 2B, 2 R, RBI, 2 BB), Gino Groover (2-for-4, 4 R, RBI, 2 BB), Noah Soles (2-for-5, 2 RBI, SF), and Payton Green (2-for-5, R, BB, SB) also each tallied multiple hits on the day.

J.T. Jarrett reached base safely three times in the game despite not tallying a hit, thanks to a pair of walks and a hit-by-pitch. Josh Hood (1-for-3, 3 RBI, BB, 2 SF) also had a successful and productive day at the plate. Maybe you’re sensing a theme?

Garrett Payne struggled in the start for the Wolfpack, his third straight rough outing, allowing 5 earned runs over 3.2 innings. Carson Kelly (2.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K) and Logan Adams (3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K) were lights out from there. Kelly earned his 2nd career win for the effort while Adams secured his 2nd save.

NC State heads to Louisville this weekend for a three-game ACC series. Friday’s first pitch is scheduled for 8:00pm on the ACC Network.