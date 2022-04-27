Wolfpack puts a 12-3 wallopin’ on ECU

A nice way to turn the page from a rough weekend is to come home and beat the crap out of an in-state rival, which is what NC State decided to do on Tuesday. The offense got going quickly, while Tommy White stayed on his current heater, and the Pack easily topped ECU, 12-3.

Devonte Brown led off the bottom of the first with a solo shot, starting a four-run frame that also included a sac fly, an RBI groundout, and a double steal for a run. That’s some old man baseball shit right there.

Tommy White doubled home a pair in the second, and hit a deep solo shot in the seventh, which led to ECU’s decision to intentionally walk him in the eighth, loading the bases for Josh Hood. There have been worse ideas, but this one definitely did not work.

That put a nice cap on the evening, I’d say.

Chris Villaman recorded the final four outs of the game, striking out three while surrendering one hit. The bullpen got itself back on track in this one, allowing one run over five innings. Baker Nelson struck out five over two innings of work and earned the win.

Up next, NC State will take a breather from ACC play and host Radford for a three-game weekend series.