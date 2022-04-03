NC State takes series from Clemson with 9-7 win on Sunday

Give the Wolfpack credit—they didn’t let a 14-3 loss to Clemson on Friday ruin their weekend. NC State bounced back with a 5-2 win on Saturday, then completed the series victory by topping Clemson 9-7 this afternoon.

Noah Soles was the MVP of the series, collecting at least two hits in each game and finishing 8-11 at the plate. On Sunday, he was 3-4 with a walk, and his two-run home run in the second inning got the Pack started. NC State had a 4-0 lead after three innings, but Clemson responded by scoring the next six runs.

State drew even with a pair of runs in the top of the sixth. Gino Groover singled home Payton Green to cut it to 6-5, which was followed by a single by Josh Hood. After a wild pitch moved the runners up, Clemson opted to intentionally walk Tommy White with first base open. This ended up not working out, as the Tigers then walked Dom Pilolli—unintentionally—to hand State the tying run.

NC State went ahead for good in the seventh thanks to Devonte Brown’s two-run single.

DEVO DELIVERS! WE TAKE OUR LEAD BACK! pic.twitter.com/43svJVjV9b — #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) April 3, 2022

With the win today, NC State is over .500 in league play for the first time this season, at 6-5, Next up, State heads to Blacksburg to face a solid Virginia Tech team that took two of three from UNC in Chapel Hill this weekend.