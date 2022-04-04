NC State takes on Campbell, seeking revenge for earlier defeat

Doing this preview a bit different than normal since the Wolfpack and Camels have already played. If you want to get caught up on the Camels, here’s the link to that preview article.

Alright, so first off, here are you high hitters for the game:

Campbell

2022 Record: 15-12 (5-1, T-2nd) | 2022 RPI Rank: 105

Location: Doak Field at Dail Park (Raleigh, NC)

Game Time(s): Tues, Apr 5 @ 5:00pm

TV: ACCNX

Radio: GoPack.com

Live Stats: Sidearm Stats

What has Campbell done since the last time the two teams played?

The Camels 7-4 win over NC State on March 2nd was part of a nice 6-1 run that took Campbell from a 2-6 start to a respectable 8-7 record. They then struggled a bit, but have been on fire since starting Big South play, posting another 6-1 record over the last two-ish weeks. Campbell’s 5-1 conference mark is nice, but the real hang-your-hat win was the 8-6 midweek victory last Tuesday at a 20-6 Old Dominion squad.

Who’s been hot for the Camels?

You mean, who has helped them get over the hump? Heh... heh... no? Fine.

At the plate, Drake Pierson (.318/.458/.588, 4 2B, 5 HR, 9-12 SB) has been rolling with hits in 13 of the last 14 games. Plus he had a 3-hit day against State last time, so his name will be circled. Lawson Harrill (.283/.359/.489, 6 2B, 3 HR, 4-4 SB) has also been hot of late with multiple hits in five of the last nine games. Meanwhile, Connor Denning (.245/.291/.418, 8 2B, 3 HR, 4-5 SB) earned Big South Player-of-the-Week honors this past week and is hitting .476 with 3 2B and 3 HR over his last five games.

Campbell has been without star SS Zach Neto since March 22nd, the game before they started conference play. They may be doing fine without him, but they’ll certainly want him back in the lineup as soon as possible.

On the mound it all starts with stud RHP Thomas Harrington (6-1, 1.34 ERA, 47.0 IP, 27 H, 8 BB, 68 K) who has been named the Big South Pitcher-of-the-Week for the fourth time this season. Thankfully, State won’t have to face him. The rest of the pitching staff has been okay, but not great. RHP Aaron Rund put together a nice start against Presbyterian and RHP Cade Kuehler had a decent start against Gardner-Webb, but they’ve been far from what the team needs to win the conference again. Over the last seven games, Campbell has allowed 3 runs total in Harrington’s two starts, but they’ve allowed 7.4 runs/game in the other five games.

So what’s going to happen on Tuesday?

Man, I don’t know. I thought State would win the last one and we all saw how that worked out.

Both teams enter this one playing some of their best ball of the season. It should be a good one.