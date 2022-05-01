NC State completes sweep of Radford with 11-4 win

It was the Gino Groover show yesterday, and this afternoon, Josh Hood took center stage. Like Groover, Hood hit two home runs and drove in five. He got the Pack started with a two-run shot in the first.

HOODIE



Third one of the week! pic.twitter.com/h48MB5dYUF — #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) May 1, 2022

His second homer put this one away in the fifth inning.

Radford didn’t get on the scoreboard until the sixth inning but had its opportunities earlier to put some pressure on NC State and couldn’t come through. Or, rather, Devonte Brown refused to let them.

If that drops in, Radford at minimum has the bases loaded with just one out, and may have gotten a run out of the play. Instead, the Highlanders got nothing out of the inning.

Canaan Silver was solid overall, allowing one run on six hits over 5-1/3 innings. Four relievers combined to finish the game, with Chris Villaman taking care of the final four outs.

NC State is 29-13 with the win and has a good opportunity to solidify its NCAA tournament position over the last few weeks. UNC and Wake both come to Raleigh, and State has a very winnable road series at Duke in between.