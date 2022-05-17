NC State uses home run barrage to rout UNCG, 20-2

UNC-Greensboro’s pitching was dead on arrival at Doak Field this evening, and this game was effectively over after the first inning. A first inning in which NC State scored nine times, including a pair of three-run homers.

JT Jarrett was the first to strike with the long ball, just as everyone anticipated. His three-run blast pushed the margin from 2-0 to 5-0 in the first. Gino Groover continues Gino grooving, meanwhile; his three-run shot put a cap on the frame.

Is that enough three-run home runs in a game for you? It’s not? Well fine, then, Tommy White will oblige:

Wake up, Tommy Tanks just tied the ACC freshman home run record. pic.twitter.com/7UFRizxgd5 — #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) May 17, 2022

For good measure, NC State went ahead and put together another huge inning in the sixth, and this was after both teams agreed to end the game after seven innings if State was up by 10 or more. Yeah, no need to worry about that—seven runs in the sixth put the Pack up 20-2, and indeed that 10+ margin held.

So it was a shorter night than usual, though the offense sure got its money’s worth. NC State piled up 16 hits and drew seven walks against Greensboro pitching. UNCG, on the other hand, managed only two hits—though one was an impressive solo shot by Spartans star Hogan Windish. So at least they had that going for ‘em.

The Wolfpack improved to 33-17 overall with the victory and will conclude its regular season with a series against Wake Forest that starts Thursday.