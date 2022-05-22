NC State is 10-seed in ACC tournament, opens against Wake Forest on Tuesday

After a thoroughly dispiriting weekend, NC State will try to wipe the slate clean at the ACC tournament. The Wolfpack was swept at home by Wake Forest to end the regular season—I watched the last of those in person, I’m sorry to say, but at least the beer was cold.

The Pack slid down to the No. 10 seed as a result, putting it in a pool with No. 3 Miami and No. 6 Wake. NC State will open the tournament Tuesday afternoon against the Deacs (hooray, a fourth game in a row against those guys!), which is essentially an elimination game. If you aren’t the top seed in your pool, you have to go 2-0 in pool play to advance.

NC State will play Miami on Wednesday night regardless, and if nothing else, that’s an opportunity to add a quality win to the ledger. Either State will advance and have a couple days rest ahead of the semis, or it’ll be finished and have a long wait until the NCAA tournament selection show on Monday.