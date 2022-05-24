 clock menu more-arrow no yes

ACC Baseball Tournament - Tuesday Open Thread

Wolfpack play at 3:00pm

By PirateWolf
COLLEGE BASEBALL: MAY 19 Wake Forest at N.C. State Photo by Nicholas Faulkner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The ACC Baseball Tournament kicks off today in Charlotte - you know, weather permitting and all that. As per the format, there will be three games each day for the next four days before the semifinals on Saturday and the championship game on Sunday.

Georgia Tech, Wake Forest, and UNC have all pretty much locked up their NCAA Regional bids, but NC State and Clemson are very much on the bubble, as Steven pointed out on Monday. While the Tigers and Wolfpack are both jockeying to not be the 11th ACC team in the pecking order, I can’t imagine any sane Wolfpack fan will be rooting against the Tigers today.

The entire lineup of games is being broadcast on your local Regional Sports Network, and theoretically also on the ESPN app for those not in the area.

